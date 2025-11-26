Extensive portfolio: Broad range of combustion-engine models will include the Kodiaq, Karoq, Octavia, Superb, Kushaq and Slavia

Modern showrooms: The first two state-of-the-art retail sites will open in Jeddah and Al Khobar by the end of 2025, flagship outlet in Riyadh scheduled for 2026

Leveraging growth potential: Largest market in the Middle East; annual sales expected to reach one million vehicles by 2030

Saudi Arabia – Škoda Auto is driving forward its internationalisation strategy by entering the fast-growing Saudi Arabian market in partnership with SAMACO Motors, which has represented other Volkswagen Group brands in the country for more than 15 years. The portfolio includes the Škoda Kodiaq and Karoq, the compact SUV Kushaq, and the Octavia family sedan along with the ultimate sports sedan, the Octavia RS. The Superb Sedan and Wagon will follow soon. Looking ahead to 2026, Škoda will also introduce the Slavia compact sedan to meet the strong demand in the segment on the Saudi Arabian market. The first two state-of-the-art retail sites will open by the end of the year in Jeddah and Al Khobar, with a flagship outlet in Riyadh scheduled for 2026. Dealerships engage with customers via digital touchpoints such as video walls, car information stands, touch tables and more.

Martin Jahn, Škoda Auto Board Member for Sales and Marketing, explains: “Škoda Auto’s entry into Saudi Arabia, the largest market in the Middle East, underscores our commitment to advancing our brand’s internationalisation. Already growing rapidly, annual car sales are expected to reach one million vehicles by 2030 there. With our broad model portfolio, we aim to leverage these opportunities. We are joining forces with the Volkswagen Group’s sales organisation for the Middle East and our local partner SAMACO Motors – drawing on its expertise in the automotive market since 1978. At our showrooms, opening very soon, we will provide a fully digital customer experience.”

Saudi Arabia: Leveraging the market’s strong growth potential

Škoda Auto intends to target primarily young drivers and families in larger cities in Saudi Arabia. To maximise synergies and leverage growth potential – given the current level of only 156 vehicles per 1,000 inhabitants – Škoda Auto has established a Škoda Middle East office as part of Volkswagen Group Middle East (VWGME), which leads Škoda’s growth plans and coordinates the brand’s activities in the region.

“Our entry into Saudi Arabia marks a significant chapter in Škoda’s Middle East growth strategy,” said Lukas Honzak, Managing Director of Škoda Middle East. “Saudi Arabia represents a vital market with immense potential, and through our partnership with SAMACO, we aim to deliver exceptional value and innovative mobility solutions that meet the practical needs of Saudi customers. We are committed to building a loyal customer base by providing vehicles that combine European craftsmanship, smart technology, and tailored features for the region.”

Entering the market with wide portfolio and a strong partner

Škoda Auto’s entry into Saudi Arabia marks the next strategic step in the Middle East. In the first half of 2025, the car manufacturer entered the Omani market, restarted operations in Qatar and opened two new state-of-the-art showrooms in the United Arab Emirates. With Saudi Arabia now joining this rapidly growing network, Škoda Auto continues to strengthen its presence across the region, introducing a comprehensive model line-up that includes the Kodiaq, Karoq, Octavia, Superb along with the Kushaq SUV and the Slavia sedan.

To achieve its ambitious goals in the region, Škoda enters into a strategic partnership with SAMACO Motors, a member of the Al Nahla Group. The two showrooms, covering more than 1,200 m², will open in Jeddah and Al Khobar by the end of 2025. A flagship outlet in the capital, Riyadh, will follow in 2026.

Mohammed Samy Raffa, CEO of SAMACO Automotive, added: “The addition of Škoda to our brand portfolio is a proud and pivotal moment for SAMACO Automotive. Our partnership with the Volkswagen Group, which has flourished for nearly five decades, has been instrumental in our growth and success. Škoda represents an exciting opportunity to bring vehicles that are practical, innovative, and perfectly aligned with the needs of our modern customers. We are committed to providing the Saudi market with unparalleled automotive solutions, supported by world-class service and an expanding network.”

As part of Škoda’s extensive launch plans in the Kingdom, Škoda Auto and SAMACO Motors are introducing a customer-centric rollout designed to establish strong visibility and immediate accessibility across key cities. A core element of this strategy is the deployment of ten Škoda pop-up stores in strategic high-traffic locations, allowing customers to discover and experience the brand ahead of the full retail network.

These touchpoints will be complemented by Škoda’s presence at Automechanika Riyadh, Jeddah and Riyadh Season festival and selected public events, underscoring the brand’s 130-year European heritage, Czech craftsmanship and long-standing commitment to quality, innovation and a customer-first approach as it enters Saudi Arabia.

Founded in 1930, the Al Nahla Group is one of the longest-established trading companies in the Kingdom. SAMACO Motors, established in 1978, is a leading car importer and distributor in Saudi Arabia. For more than 15 years, it has served as the exclusive representative for Audi, Volkswagen and Porsche, and has recently added Bentley and Lamborghini to its portfolio.

Global presence: Škoda Auto continues to expand beyond Europe

In 2025, Škoda became the third best-selling brand in Europe, a position it aims to permanently secure by the end of the decade. In addition, the car manufacturer is focusing on further strengthening its strong pillar outside Europe, primarily in dynamic growth markets, by contributing its expertise to leverage growth potential for the entire Volkswagen Group. India and Vietnam have become strategic key markets in Škoda’s internationalisation plans, helping the company to capitalise on existing sales prospects in the ASEAN region, the Middle East, Australia and New Zealand.

