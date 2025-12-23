Dubai, United Arab Emirates- SKIMS announces its long-anticipated arrival in the UAE with the opening of its first physical retail store at Mall of the Emirates in Dubai, in partnership with luxury retail leader Al Tayer Insignia, the brand’s regional partner. This debut marks a significant milestone in the brand’s global expansion and reflects SKIMS’ ongoing focus on delivering immersive in-store experiences to customers around the world.

“Dubai stands among the world’s most dynamic retail markets, and enthusiasm from local customers made opening our first store an obvious next chapter,” says Jens Grede, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, SKIMS. “We’re delighted to bring SKIMS to Mall of the Emirates, an important milestone in our global expansion and a chance to deepen our connection with a region that continues to shape global trends.”

Designed to immerse customers in the full SKIMS experience, the space reflects the brand's global retail language: a bold, minimalistic aesthetic strikes a harmonious balance between strength and softness. Monolithic forms, curved openings, and reflective surfaces are bathed in warm lighting and anchored by oversized 3D SKIMS signage. The end result is a store as iconic as the product assortment it holds, delivering a distinctly elevated retail experience.

“We are proud to launch the region’s first-ever SKIMS store, marking an exciting milestone for both our customers and Al Tayer Insignia’s retail portfolio. SKIMS has become a global leader in redefining comfort, inclusivity, and modern wardrobe essentials, and we know there is strong demand for the brand here in the region,” says Dee Sarai, Chief Executive Officer, Al Tayler Insignia.“Bringing SKIMS to our market reflects our ongoing commitment to introducing forward-thinking, relevant brands and delivering elevated shopping experiences that truly resonate with our customers. We look forward to building a strong, long-term presence for SKIMS in the region.”

“Bringing SKIMS to Dubai has been a dream of mine for years,” says Kim Kardashian, Co-Founder and Chief Creative Officer of SKIMS. “Dubai sets the standard for luxury retail, so it was important that this space showcase SKIMS’ signature design, thoughtful details, and an elevated in-store experience from the moment you walk in. I’m so proud to see our first Middle East store come to life, and we look forward to continuing our expansion in the region.”

Inside, customers will find a curated selection of SKIMS’ most sought-after collections, including Fits Everybody, Seamless Sculpt, Cotton Fleece, Cotton Rib, Cotton Jersey, Boyfriend, and SKIMS Mens underwear. The in-person experience allows shoppers to explore the brand’s signature solutions, foundations, and loungewear, firsthand.

The opening of SKIMS’ first Middle East store builds on a year of continued retail momentum for the brand and strengthens its presence across key global markets. Establishing a physical footprint in Dubai positions SKIMS to reach an even broader customer base throughout the region.

SKIMS opens to the public on December 22, 2025, at Mall of the Emirates.

STORE ADDRESS:

Level 2, Mall of the Emirates

Sheikh Zayed Road, Al Barsha 1,

Dubai, UAE

STORE HOURS:

Monday - Thursday: 10AM - 11PM

Friday - Sunday: 10AM to 12AM

Notes to Editors:

ABOUT SKIMS

Co-founded in 2019 by Kim Kardashian and Jens Grede, SKIMS is redefining women’s underwear, loungewear, and shapewear and setting new standards by offering solutions for every body. From technically engineered shapewear that enhances curves to underwear that stretches to twice its size, the brand is committed to continuous innovation and advancing the industry.

SKIMS Mens launched in 2023 with underwear and essentials engineered for maximum support, performance, and recovery. From the softest boxers that retain their shape to the most comfortable tanks and tees, the ultimate first layer starts with SKIMS Mens. In the same year, SKIMS and the National Basketball Association (NBA) announced a multi-year partnership, naming SKIMS the official underwear partner of the NBA, the Women’s National Basketball Association (WNBA), and USA Basketball.

SKIMS is available directly through SKIMS.com and permanent store locations in New York, Los Angeles, Georgetown, Aventura, Austin, Houston, Atlanta, Boca Raton, Paramus, Las Vegas, Bloomington, Palo Alto, Tysons, Mexico City, and select retailers globally listed here.

About Al Tayer Insignia

Founded in Dubai in 1979, Al Tayer Insignia is the retail division of Al Tayer Group and one of the Middle East’s most established luxury and lifestyle retail businesses. With a portfolio of over 80 international brands, the company operates across fashion, beauty, home, jewellery, and hospitality, bringing some of the world’s most sought-after names to the region.

As a pioneer of luxury retail in the Gulf, Al Tayer Insignia has introduced globally celebrated brands to the Middle East market through both standalone operations and strategic joint ventures. Its footprint spans a wide spectrum from high fashion and interior design to contemporary wellness and dining concepts.

The group’s diverse portfolio includes names such as Bloomingdale’s, Harvey Nichols, Giorgio Armani, Minotti, Missoni, Aati, SKIMS, Coach, Kate Spade, The White Company, Gymshark, Gap, Mamas & Papas, Caffè Nero, Magnolia Bakery, and many more.