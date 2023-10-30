Saudi Arabia:– Six Senses has signed a hotel management agreement with AUla Development Company, fully owned by the Public Investment Fund (PIF), to open Six Senses AlUla in Saudi Arabia in 2027. The agreement was signed by Fabien Toscano, Chief Executive Officer of AlUla Development Company, and Neil Jacobs, Chief Executive Officer of Six Senses, in the presence of AlUla Development Company Managing Director Naif AlHamdan, at the Maraya Concert Hall.

Tale as old as time

Six Senses AlUla will open in a prime position within a spectacular natural oasis sprinkled with lush palm groves and framed by dramatic red-sandstone cliffs. Home to the ancient Nabatean civilization, this once important trading destination, strategically placed along the historical spice route connecting east and west, pays homage to centuries of human history and culture.

Today, the immaculately preserved monumental tombs, replete with elaborately decorated facades dating from the 1st century BC to 1st century AD, make AlUla the Kingdom’s first UNESCO World Heritage site. Six Senses AlUla will serve to enhance this thrilling destination by preserving the cultural and architectural treasures on show within its 1,200,000 square-meter landscape and providing guests a walk-on part amongst the swirl of ancient myths and stories.

With surroundings this magnificent, the 100 guest villas and 25 residences will be built using architectural methods that blend stealthily into it, unadorned by unnecessary fuss yet radiant in their ability to create the ultimate wow factor.

Arabian adventures

Once open, immersive guest experiences will include strolling freely among Arabian wonders, witnessing the echoes of history etched on tomb walls, and entering another realm of light and beauty as the stars begin to paint the sky. Handcrafted experiences will include sunrise yoga and meditation classes, moon bathing, evening singing bowl ceremonies, and moon and starlit dining.

Six Senses Spa will be a place of deep serenity, forming part of the guest journey towards self-expansion and expression with locally inspired treatments taking guests on a unique Arabian wellness adventure.

There will also be opportunities to help preserve the Arabian leopard – an important and symbolic creature in the Kingdom’s culture and ecosystem – as part of the brand’s track record as an environmental steward committed to preserving the precious wildlife that inhabits its communities.

Epicurean journeys

Enhancing the resort’s in-house culinary experiences will be dramatic destination dining possibilities among natural geological rock formations and caves. The walls of the restaurants transplant guests back in time, as they’re surrounded by rock drawings dating back thousands of years.

Through the brand’s Eat With Six Senses food and drink philosophy, Six Senses will bring out the best of the region’s cuisine and seasonal produce: from chef’s tables to exciting pop-ups, and one-off special moments to cultural cooking classes, there will be something for everyone.

A visual feast

The vision for Six Senses AlUla will curate and bring to life a serious yet playful, contemporary interpretation through art collections and installations, sound, and music, to bring the extraordinary location and architecture to life. It will offer a dynamic immersion into the Nabatean heritage and culture, inspiring relevance to a multi-generational, international audience.

Looking outwards, Six Senses AlUla will host international music and artist collaborations, global wellness, yoga, and retreat programming.

Time to do something sensational

“Bringing to life the drama and beauty of a site with unprecedented historical and cultural significance is a sensational opportunity,” says Six Senses Chief Executive Officer Neil Jacobs. “It inspires uncompromising sustainability, well-being, and hospitality that ignites the senses in a way that is profoundly emotional. It is exciting to be a new chapter to AlUla’s legacy.”

Naif AlHamdan, Managing Director of AlUla Development Company, commented that the agreement represents the company’s commitment to increase luxury hospitality offerings in one of the most ancient archaeological sites, adding: “We are working to enrich the hospitality offerings and experiences in AlUla so that we can enable visitors to explore its rich history amidst its natural picturesque setting.”

Fabien Toscano, Chief Executive Officer of AlUla Development Company, commented on the partnership, "We are excited to join hands with Six Senses to open a one-of-a-kind luxury hotel in AlUla. The venture aligns with our commitment to elevating the hospitality offering in AlUla and marks another significant stride in our pursuit of sustainable development, contributing to the economic diversification and transformation of Saudi Arabia in line with Vision 2030."

As the Saudi Arabian Kingdom begins to welcome more international visitors to the wonders of its esoteric desert, Six Senses AlUla promises to connect guests to the past while reimagining future possibilities and creating new memories and dreams.

Six Senses AlUla is set to open in 2027.

