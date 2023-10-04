Bahrain:- Sitra Mall is set to relaunch as a new value shopping destination in the Kingdom of Bahrain. Following an extensive revitalization program and a complete rebranding, Sitra Mall is ready to unveil its new architectural development, positioning itself as 'Your Community Mall' and reforming the neighborhood shopping experience.

Sitra Mall's relaunch marks a new chapter, as the mall completes a remarkable transformation. With a striking glass exterior serving as a unique landmark for the area, the mall's architectural enhancements are set to captivate visitors. The mall aims to establish a welcoming and essential connection with the local community, offering a place where residents can shop, dine, socialize, and access a wide range of services tailored to their needs and preferences. Spanning over an impressive area of 26,000 square meters, the mall offers a diverse array of retail experiences, including essential services, cafes, restaurants, retail stores, family entertainment, leisure facilities, and more. With over 200 retail outlets and 500 parking spaces, the mall is dedicated to providing value and convenience to shoppers and the catchment area.



By strategically positioning itself, Sitra Mall seeks to attract established retail shops and exceptional F&B concepts that will elevate the overall visitor experience. The relaunch of the mall represents a significant milestone, offering the catchment area a shopping destination that seamlessly blends convenience, value shopping, entertainment, and a sense of community.

The renovations at Sitra Mall have been executed in two distinct phases with phase 1 completed last month showcasing a new entrance with a stunning glass exterior and a revamped retail layout resulting in a spacious, bright, and inviting environment. Phase 2, scheduled for completion in April 2024, will introduce an exciting F&B strip boasting a variety of franchises with panoramic views of Sitra Bay, alongside the launch of a vibrant food court. These additions will further elevate the shopping experience, catering to the diverse preferences of mall visitors and the official mall opening is targeted for May 2024.

-Ends-

About Sitra Mall:

Sitra Mall is a value shopping destination located in the Kingdom of Bahrain. With its recent relaunch and comprehensive revitalization, the mall offers an enhanced retail experience, catering to the diverse needs of shoppers and providing a sense of community.

For more information about Sitra Mall and its relaunch, please visit www.sitramall.com or contact Amana Property Management at +973 3209 9993.