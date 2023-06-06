The new facility will annually produce a volume of 100,000 biodigesters that equals to impact 600,000 farmers and to capture up to 1 M tonCO2e in annual basis.

With an investment of 150 million, the new manufacturing facility will cater to three world regions – Africa, Asia Pacific, and Latin America.

Nairobi, Kenya — The worldwide leading biogas social enterprise for small-holder farmers, celebrated World Environment Day 2023 with the inauguration of the world's largest biodigester manufacturing facility in Pune, India. This groundbreaking achievement aligns with the company's ambitious goal of reducing 1% of global greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 2030. Spanning an impressive 130,000 square feet, the facility boasts an annual production capacity of 100,000 biodigesters, which will impact the lives of 600,000 farmers and capture up to 1 million tons of CO2e annually. With a significant investment of $1.8 million USD, this state-of-the-art facility is primed to meet the growing demand for energy access and fertilizing solutions among smallholder farmers in the Asia Pacific, Sub-Saharan Africa, and Latin America regions, where Sistema.bio operates across 31 countries. The advancements in biogas technology and increased production capacity will play a pivotal role in achieving sustainable development goals, promoting environmental conservation, and accelerating the transition to decarbonized agriculture.

At the inauguration event, Sistema.bio's Co-founder and CEO, Alexander Eaton, expressed his pride and appreciation for the facility, stating, "This facility serves as a global benchmark for innovative technology and efficient business operations, creating a profound impact worldwide. For each smart biogas unit that rolls out of this facility, we can measure tangible outcomes in terms of improved livelihoods for farmers, enhanced human health, and a healthier climate. I am incredibly proud of the team that designed and launched this facility, as well as those who work diligently here every day!"

Currently operating at a daily capacity of 360 units, the factory has plans to double its output through automation. Compared to the previous facility's production capacity of 30,000 units, this new factory's annual capacity of 100,000 units marks a significant leap forward. The facility has obtained ISO 9001 certification, ensuring the delivery of high-quality products that adhere to strict quality standards and efficient production processes. Furthermore, Sistema.bio's innovative biogas technology is patented under the invention titled 'Method for Producing a Biogas Reactor and Membrane Template' in accordance with the provisions of the Patent Act, 1970.

Equipped with state-of-the-art machinery, the factory efficiently produces modern biogas accessories, including booster pumps, biogas purifiers, and H2S filters. Additionally, the facility assembles biogas cookstoves and other devices and machinery required on farms to maximize the economic, environmental, and health co-benefits associated with biodigesters. With a rejection rate of less than 1%, the facility handles approximately 4.5 tons of waste per month during the manufacturing process. Over the next five years, Sistema.bio aims to implement automation to significantly increase its capacity, enabling the company to reach hundreds of thousands of farmers across the country.

Commenting on this remarkable milestone, Sistema.bio's Regional Director, East Africa Eng. Madrin Maina, said, "Today, we celebrate the opening of the world's largest biodigester factory, not only for the remarkable engineering and teamwork achievement it represents but also for the potential it holds to improve the lives of small hold farmers in Africa. Based on livestock ownership, water availability and climate, research shows that cooking with biogas is viable for at least 18.5 million farming families in Africa. Kenya is the leader in biogas policies and investments in Africa and so far has approximately 17000 farmers making use of biodigester technology. With the increased supply from our new manufacturing plant, we are looking at more than doubling that figure over the next 2 years and reduce the country’s carbon emissions by over 1.5 million tonnes.

The launch of the world's largest biodigester manufacturing facility marks a significant milestone in the sustainable energy landscape. This unprecedented facility will revolutionize the biogas industry, enabling Sistema.bio to meet the increasing demand for clean energy solutions among farmers worldwide.

About Sistema.bio:

Sistema.bio is a social enterprise that provides access to innovative biodigester technology, training, and financing to address the challenges of poverty, food security, and climate change. They manufacture and distribute high-quality, affordable biodigesters that enable farmers to convert waste into renewable energy and organic fertilizer. Collaborating with farmers worldwide, Sistema.bio delivers high-quality carbon mitigation, sequestration, and climate change adaptation programs. Working with smallholder farmers across the globe, Sistema.bio aims to reduce their carbon footprint, increase productivity and efficiency, and create a healthier, sustainable environment on their farms.

Sistema.bio has garnered recognition and awards for its unique and proven technology, as well as its innovative implementation model in the field. The company has been honored as the winner of the 2019 Ashden Clean Cooking Awards and has received the Schwab Foundation Social Innovation Award from the World Economic Forum. In 2023, Sistema.bio was also recognized by the World Bank as the biogas solution for the first-ever Clean Impact Bond. Sistema.bio's Co-founder and CEO, Alex Eaton, has been a fellow of Ashoka and Endeavor since 2011.

With a presence on over 53,200 farms in 31 countries worldwide, Sistema.bio has the potential to bring clean energy and sustainable agricultural practices to 100 million farmers across 15% of the world's farmland. In line with the global climate agenda, Sistema.bio is committed to impacting over 1.5 million people (290,000 farms) with their technology by 2025, resulting in 5 million tons of reduced GHG emissions and the creation of over $100 million in net positive economic benefits in rural economies.

In Kenya, Sistema. Bio runs the largest carbon biodigester program that has enabled more than 8000 small hold farmers access biogas affordably. Currently, farmers with at least 2 cows can access the technology through monthly payments from as low as KES 3000 per month.

