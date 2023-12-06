Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates – Sirius International Holding (Sirius), a subsidiary of International Holding Company (IHC), and The National Digital Transformation Authority of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam have officially signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to explore and harness opportunities for digital transformation. This monumental step towards technological advancement and digitalization signifies the commitment of both the Socialist Republic of Vietnam and Sirius to leverage their collective strengths and expertise for mutual benefit and cooperation.

The MOU, signed during a ceremony held on 2nd December 2023 in the United Arab Emirates, aims to engage in discussions and evaluate potential areas of digital transformation. The purpose of this collaboration is to drive business and technical models for government service delivery such as national blockchain, digital twins, Big Data and AI, and apps for citizen engagement and healthcare transformation.

Ajay Bhatia, CEO of Sirius, said “This collaboration underscores our commitment to fostering innovation and leveraging technology to drive positive change. By joining forces, we aim to explore new avenues and opportunities that will further contribute to the growth and development of the digital landscape in Vietnam.”

Sirius specializes in digital transformation and harnessing the power of disruptive, cutting-edge technologies for human-centric progress. Sirius recently announced their new climate company S3, set to revolutionize the climate economy by integrating diverse segments into single value chains and delivering end-to-end industrial scale solutions.

