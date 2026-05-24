Manama, Kingdom of Bahrain – SINNAD, a pioneer provider of card processing and payment services in the MENA region and a subsidiary of The BENEFIT Company, announced the expansion of its strategic alliance with Gulf Bank Algeria. This milestone marks a significant step in advancing SINNAD’s regional growth strategy and strengthening its footprint across the Middle East and Africa.

Building on a strong and established partnership between both parties, this expansion reflects a shared ambition to accelerate innovation, enhance operational efficiency, and elevate the quality of payment solutions to meet the evolving demands of the Algerian market. The expanded collaboration further reinforces SINNAD’s role as a trusted partner and key enabler in Gulf Bank Algeria’s transformation journey by delivering advanced, secure, and flexible solutions aligned with the requirements of modern financial systems. This expansion also reflects Gulf Bank Algeria’s commitment to continuously advancing its operational and digital capabilities, alongside SINNAD’s ability to efficiently and flexibly respond to the bank’s evolving needs and deliver according to the highest standards, supporting service continuity and reliability.

Mr. Mahmood Al Alwan, Assistant General Manager – Business Development at SINNAD, said: “The expansion of our partnership with Gulf Bank Algeria represents a strategic step forward in our regional growth journey. It underscores our commitment to enabling financial institutions with robust, future-ready infrastructure and reinforces SINNAD’s position as a trusted partner in driving payments transformation. Together, we are setting new benchmarks for innovation, scalability, and service excellence.”

Mrs. Asma Rabia, Head of Products and Electronic Payments Systems at Gulf Bank Algeria, added, “The expansion of our collaboration with SINNAD builds on the strong foundation already established between our organizations and reflects the bank’s strategic direction towards continuously enhancing its services in line with market demands. This partnership supports our efforts to further elevate the quality of services offered to our customers, while strengthening operational efficiency and advancing our digital ecosystem. It also demonstrates the effectiveness of our collaboration with SINNAD and its ability to meet the bank’s evolving requirements, ultimately supporting the delivery of high-quality international payment services to our clients.”

This milestone aligns with SINNAD’s broader strategy to deepen high-impact partnerships and expand its presence across the MEA Region. It further strengthens SINNAD’s role as a key enabler of digital transformation, delivering differentiated value through innovation, strategic collaboration, and best-in-class payment solutions that empower institutions to scale, compete, and lead in an increasingly dynamic market.

About SINNAD:

SINNAD, established in 2008, is a pioneer provider of card processing and digital payment services in the MEA region. A subsidiary of The BENEFIT Company and regulated by the Central Bank of Bahrain as an Ancillary Service Provider. SINNAD offers a comprehensive suite of reliable and efficient solutions, including card issuance and personalization, tokenization, ATM, acquiring, fraud monitoring, contact centre and the latest value-added services supporting integrated systems and operations. For further information, please visit www.sinnad.com.bh