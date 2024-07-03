Dubai, UAE – Global consulting firm Simon-Kucher continues its strategic expansion in the Middle East with the opening of a new office in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. This move reinforces the firm's commitment to the region and its dedication to providing specialized services to local and international clients.

The addition of three new Partners in the Riyadh office further solidifies Simon-Kucher's foothold in the Middle East. Now, with 46 offices spanning 31 countries across Europe, APAC, the Americas, Africa, and the Middle East, Simon-Kucher is poised to enhance its reach and capabilities within the region and globally. The firm has been present in the Middle East since 2012, with the establishment of its office in Dubai. Since then, the firm has focused on strengthening its leadership and attracting top talent, thanks in part to the recent additions of Partner Chris Bergman, and Dr. Marc Matar, previously based in Simon-Kucher’s Paris and London offices and now serving as the firm’s Head of Healthcare and Life Sciences in Asia.

"Opening our new office in Riyadh marks a significant milestone in Simon-Kucher's global expansion," remarks Dr. Andreas von der Gathen, co-CEO of Simon-Kucher. "Situated at the heart of the Middle East, Saudi Arabia is undergoing a transformative journey of diversification and modernization through its Vision 2030 initiative." Dr. von der Gathen adds, "Simon-Kucher's expertise, spanning pricing strategies, marketing, sales, and digitalization, aligns seamlessly with the evolving landscape of the region. As true pricing and growth specialists, we’re focused on delivering tangible results for our clients."

Leading the expansion of the company in Saudi Arabia is Dr. Salim Al Gudhea, Managing Partner of Riyadh office, who brings extensive experience in strategic advisory, consulting, and public policy. "It’s ideal timing for Simon-Kucher to expand into the Saudi market, which welcomes the specialized consulting offerings of the firm. The market will especially benefit from Simon-Kucher’s expertise in the design and implmentation of dynamic pricing models as well as growth and commercial models,” states Dr. Al Gudhea. "Our Riyadh-based team is dedicated to driving value creation, growth, and profitability in this dynamic economy. By integrating local and regional expertise with the global connectivity of a leading pricing and growth specialist, we aim to deliver impactful solutions."

Simon-Kucher's Riyadh office plans to expand its team exponentially in the next three years. Partners Sebastian Grunow and Jan Gudat just joined the office this month to support the expansion plan. Grunow offers strategic guidance in public services, financial services, industrial goods, and healthcare across Europe and the GCC, with a focus on digitalization. Gudat specializes in expediting digital transformation in diverse industries across Europe and the Middle East, emphasizing innovative methodologies for sustainable business models.

“Simon-Kucher has had a longstanding presence in the Middle East, with the establishment of our Dubai office more than a decade ago," notes Lovrenc Kessler, Partner and Dubai Managing Director at Simon-Kucher, overseeing the company's operations in the Middle East. "The addition of our new office in Saudi Arabia and new talent corresponds to our clients’ growing demand for local presence in the region. Our local consultants are dedicated to driving tangible impact and advancing businesses and institutions."

