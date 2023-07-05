DUBAI, UAE - Simly, the leading travel eSIM platform, continues to reshape mobile connectivity for travelers and businesses. As the MENA market leader, Simly's travel eSIM platform has reached the app store top chart in 50+ countries and already revolutionized the way users stay connected, making it more accessible, affordable, and convenient.



Simly's eSIM platform provides customers with instant access to a wide range of affordable data plans that can be utilized in over 150 countries. By removing the need for physical SIM cards and complicated setup processes, Simly offers a seamless and hassle-free experience for on-the-go users.



"In the fast-growing tourism and business travel markets, the demand for affordable and reliable mobile connectivity is paramount," said Jake El Mir, CEO of Simly. "Our cutting-edge eSIM app caters to this need, empowering users to stay connected wherever their journey takes them."



Key features of the Simly eSIM platform include:

Unbeatable Prices: Data plans starting at just $1.2/GB, offering exceptional value in mobile connectivity.

Worldwide Coverage: Access to mobile data in over 150 countries through an extensive network of partners.

Instant Activation: Effortless activation of eSIMs within minutes, eliminating the need for physical SIM cards.

Flexible Plans: Customizable data packages to suit individual needs, including pay-as-you-go, short-term, and long-term options.

24/7 Customer Support: A dedicated team ensuring a seamless and worry-free experience.

As the leader in eSIM solutions in the MENA region, Simly remains committed to revolutionizing global connectivity. With plans to expand its offerings and services, Simly is poised to maintain its position as a prominent player in the telecommunications industry.



For more information on Simly and how it's transforming the mobile connectivity landscape, visit simly.io or download the Simly App on iOS and Android devices.



About Simly:

Simly is the leading eSIM solutions provider dedicated to revolutionizing global connectivity. With its state-of-the-art travel eSIM platform, Simly enables users to access affordable data plans in over 150 countries, eliminating the need for physical SIM cards and ensuring a seamless, hassle-free experience.

App Download:

onelink.to/simly



Media Contact:

Jake El Mir

jake@22group.co

