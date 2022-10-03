Riyadh. Kingdom of Saudi Arabia: Under the patronage of His Excellency the Minister of Municipal and Rural Affairs and Housing, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Real Estate Authority, Majid bin Abdullah Al-Hogail, and in the presence of His Excellency the Governor of the Digital Government Authority, Eng. Ahmed bin Muhammad Al-Suwayan, the Simaat platform signed a technical linkage agreement with Ejar network on Sunday of October second at the headquarters of the General Real Estate Authority In Riyadh, in the presence of companies, real estate offices, real estate owners and all those interested in the commercial sector.

"The signing of this agreement comes in line with digital transformation, one of the main pillars of the Kingdom's Vision 2030, which aims to improve the quality of life for citizens, which was announced by His Royal Highness, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, to unleash the creative energies of Saudis in various fields." .Dhaifallah Al-Hassani, CEO of the Simaat platform, said.

"By virtue of this agreement, the Simaat platform will become the first real estate property management platform linked to a rental network for direct documentation of rental contracts on the Simaat platform."Al-Hassani added.

"The Simaat platform is the largest real estate property management platform that has succeeded in documenting contracts executed on the platform whose value exceeds 2.5 billion riyals, and it is the only platform specialized in real estate endowments."Mr. Sami Al-Sharekh, Executive Vice President of the Simaat platform, said

"Simaat platform supports the real estate development and investment sectors and real estate technologies supported by artificial intelligence, and it is a flexible platform according to the needs of the client,Al-Sharekh added.

AL Sharekh points out that the Simaat platform includes the largest real estate property management companies in Saudi Arabia and is linked and integrated with various government agencies such as the Ministry of Justice, the Ministry of Commerce, Sadad and Mada”.

In this context, the Simaat platform provided innovative real estate technology solutions to automate operations in companies and real estate offices, which in turn transformed their work into paperless offices, which is also our contribution to preserving the environment, as these solutions contributed to reducing operating costs by 49% and also accelerated the companies’ business 300%, which is a qualitative precedent in this field.

In terms of digital transformation, Simaat was keen to invest in creating specialized real estate technologies, the only one of its kind in the region, that relies on artificial intelligence to complete procedures automatically on behalf of the user, which reduced the time period for daily work.

The integration of the Simaat platform with the Ejar network has come to allow property management companies to save time to add operations, document the contract, and reduce the user experience period from 15 minutes on average to less than one minute.

The Simaat platform system also contributed to business governance and preserving the rights of all parties from real estate owners, renters or real estate brokers, since the Simaat platform provides a fully automated financial system for recording corporate accounting operations without the need for an accountant specializing in business It also provides techniques for issuing didital invoices that are compatible with the requirements of the Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority, which are issued automatically and without human intervention, which made the Simaat platform the fastest cloud system because it relies on engines and technical structures designed specifically for it in more than 60 data centers around the world, which led to reaching the percentage of reliability and continuous operation. to 100% during the past 365 days, meaning that the system has never stopped working for even one second.

It is noteworthy that the Simaat platform is about to announce partnerships with the government sector in the coming months with the aim of promoting the transformation of the real estate sector into a digital market in line with Vision 2030.

The Simaat platform is the only one in the Middle East specialized in real estate technologies (proptech), and the largest at this level, and provides its services to more than 15,000 beneficiaries.

Simaat also invests in machine learning and artificial intelligence technologies and has successful applications in image recognition and building maintenance distinctions through images only.

