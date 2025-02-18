Dubai, United Arab Emirates – Signum Hotels and Resorts, one of India’s fast-growing hotel management companies, has recently partnered with Wyndham Hotels & Resorts to operate properties under Wyndham’s Trademark Collection, increasing the brand’s presence in the Middle East.

This collaboration aims to add 5,000 keys over the next five years, introducing the upscale brand to a key growth market in the UAE, as well as furthering the brands offering across India and the UK, combining Wyndham’s global reputation with Signum’s operational expertise and regional reach.

As part of this collaboration, properties will join under Trademark Collection by Wyndham© and will be managed by Signum Hotels, combining Wyndham’s global standards with Signum’s expertise in local markets to enhance guest experiences. The properties will offer a distinctive proposition for both guests and stakeholders.

The introduction of Trademark Collection by Wyndham into the UAE reinforces Wyndham’s commitment to providing independent hoteliers with access to global distribution, technology, and best-in-class operational support while maintaining the unique identity of each property. This move aligns with the region’s continued investment in tourism infrastructure, particularly in the UAE, where impressive growth in international visitor numbers is driving demand for high-quality, flexible lodging options.

“Independent hotel owners in the UAE are looking for strong partners to help them compete in a dynamic hospitality landscape. Through this collaboration, we are combining Signum Hotels’ strong regional footprint and management expertise with the Wyndham Advantage under the umbrella of our Trademark by Wyndham brand. Our powerful distribution network, our global and regional sales teams, our marketing support, and award-winning loyalty program make Wyndham the right partner for growth. Together, we are creating new opportunities for hotel owners, enhancing guest experiences, and strengthening our presence in this key region.”

- Dimitris Manikis, President of Europe, Middle East, Eurasia, and Africa (EMEA) for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

“Partnering with Wyndham Hotels, a globally renowned brand, marks a significant milestone for Signum Hotels as we take a major step forward in strengthening our presence across the UAE, India, and the UK. These regions already feature a substantial inventory of our serviced apartments, and this collaboration further solidifies our commitment to expanding our footprint and delivering exceptional hospitality experiences.”

- Mehul Sharma, Founder & CEO, Signum Hotels and Resorts



With an established presence in the Middle East and the UK, including 900 serviced apartments, Signum Hotels is strategically positioned to drive further expansion in these markets as well as its primary market, India. This partnership with Wyndham Hotels represents a shared vision of setting new industry benchmarks, creating exceptional guest experiences, and driving value for stakeholders.

Wyndham’s Trademark Collection, known for its distinctive upscale and independent hotel offerings, has seen growing interest in the Middle East, particularly in the UAE, where there is an increasing appetite for unique hospitality experiences. By introducing more Trademark Collection hotels in the Middle East region, Wyndham aims to provide business and leisure travelers with an expanded selection of properties that combine local charm with the trusted standards of a global hospitality leader. The partnership with Signum Hotels strengthens Wyndham’s ability to support hotel owners across the UAE, delivering a compelling value proposition through its award-winning Wyndham Rewards loyalty program, robust sales and marketing network, and industry-leading technology solutions.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE: WH) is the world’s largest hotel franchising company by the number of properties, with approximately 9,200 hotels across over 95 countries on six continents. Through its network of approximately 893,000 rooms appealing to the everyday traveler, Wyndham commands a leading presence in the economy and midscale segments of the lodging industry. The Company operates a portfolio of 25 hotel brands, including Super 8®, Days Inn®, Ramada®, Microtel®, La Quinta®, Baymont®, Wingate®, AmericInn®, Hawthorn Suites®, Trademark Collection®, and Wyndham®. The Company’s award-winning Wyndham Rewards loyalty program offers approximately 112 million enrolled members the opportunity to redeem points at thousands of hotels, vacation club resorts.

About Signum Hospitality Pvt. Ltd. I www.signumhotels.com I Toll Free Number: 1800 3097 959

Signum Hotels and Resorts is a hotel management company operating hotels and resorts across the globe. The Company offers exceptional service provided by a diverse team with a remarkable combined experience of over 1000 years across varied hospitality verticals. The emerging hospitality company has already made its mark with 12 hotels across India, and over 850 serviced apartments across 39 locations in the UK, and 50 serviced apartments in the Middle East. The group has property signings in UK, Middle East and India. The group is fiercely determined to be the best choice for large scale as well as medium scale investors and developers by lending their expertise in developing remarkable hotels.

