We are Signify Saudi Arabia formerly Philips Lighting Saudi Arabia, a SAUDI MADE registered company dedicated to meet the global growing population food demand which will likely to rise by 70% and urbanization in the future through our innovating lighting solutions.

We are a carbon neutral lighting company and sustainability is our core area of business.

We are very delighted with this announcement of MoU with MEWA, and we look upon MEWA as our national partner in meeting growing demands of Agriculture in the kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

His Excellency vice minister of the Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture, Eng. Mansour bin Hilal Almushaiti witnessed today the signing of a MoU between the Ministry and Signify Saudi Arabia, in the presence of Dr. Abdullhameed bin Abdullah Aleliwi the General Director of IT & Digital Transformation. The main aim is to contribute and meet the growing requirements of agriculture in the kingdom.

Dr. Abdullhameed Aleliwi, MEWA General Director of IT & Digital Transformation explained that the signing of the memorandum comes in line with ministry’s digital transformation strategy for the next four years and in line with the objectives of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030. This agreement is envisioning collaboration between Government and private sectors in the fields of modern and emerging technologies such as Internet of things, augmented reality, remote sensing and artificial intelligence, in addition to the application of best practices and global standards in the field of e-government and raising Digital infrastructure capabilities.

Eng. AbdulRahman Kherallah, CEO of Signify Saudi Arabia highlights on the MoU with MEWA that our focus is to provide innovative lighting solutions that helps meet local demands with higher production in three main areas:

Smart animal farms with Dynamic lighting system inspired by nature lighting system that achieves improved animal welfare and production results.

Aquaculture smart farms with lighting control system using tailored lightening conditions to optimize aquatic environment for enhancing fish production and improve welfare and production.

Horticulture smart farms with high tech GrowWise control system for Sustainable, predictable quality and locally produced crops.

Sustainable food production and food safety is an important matter of concern in today’s world as unstable food production trends continue. The world will require a 70% increase in agriculture yield by yr. 2050; the total cost of the 1.3billion tons of edible food lost or wasted every year is 1 trillion and lastly on third of the worlds available food either spoils or thrown away as a result 1.2 billion people go to bed hungry therefore Our aim is to meet the Food accessibility & shorter supply chains with our innovative Agriculture, Aquaculture and Horticulture lighting solutions.

Our Agricultural LED lighting solution facilitates extremely efficient farming, high yield, efficient use of space and above all 90% reduction in water usage and no pesticides no pollution and all the products can be grown locally that minimizes the efforts on import dependency.

