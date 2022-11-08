SIG announced today that it will be bringing its most advanced and sustainable next-gen technology solutions and packaging innovations to Dubai Silicon Oasis (DSO). The next-gen line-up of innovations will become the showpieces at the company’s Centre of Excellence at DSO, where business partners, food and beverage manufacturers, retail customers and entrepreneurs from the Middle East and Africa will be able to experience and deploy them. The company is giving a sneak preview of its new cutting-edge solutions at the Gulfood Manufacturing Exhibition 2022 by unveiling them through augmented reality.

For the first time in the region SIG is presenting its expanded portfolio of market-leading sustainable packaging solutions at Gulfood. Debuting at Gulfood, bag-in-box and spouted pouch solutions for retail, institutional and industrial applications will be on display amongst SIG’s extended line-up of its next generation packaging that allows customers to create new possibilities for differentiation, convenience, premiumisation, and flexibility.

Abdelghany Eladib, President and General Manager Middle East and Africa at SIG, said: “SIG will be demonstrating at Gulfood Manufacturing this year the powerful value our innovations, unique solutions and leading-edge technology bring to customers in the region, whether they are looking for retail or industrial packaging. Our packaging solutions have been developed to meet the growing demand for mobile, healthy, comfortable, and convenient consumer experience. Our versatile, sustainable packaging solutions are always designed with resource reduction in mind.”

As part of its value proposition, SIG is driving product innovation and differentiation by building strong and mutually beneficial partnerships with food and beverage manufacturers across the Middle East and Africa region to meet the changing needs of an increasingly mobile society.

At the show, SIG will be displaying its innovative on-the-go packaging solution combismile that was recently launched in Saudi Arabia for Safi Danone’s Danao brand. In addition, Fair Cape will introduce SIG’s uniquely shaped carton pack combistyle that stands out on the shelf and gives South African consumers a new, modern pack.

“It is crucial that product and package complement each other to clearly reflect both product quality and brand values, while offering active consumers the ultimate on-the-go convenience. In the increasingly competitive retail environment, beverage manufacturers need to bring a fresh and distinctive look to often crowded drink aisles – our solutions help them stand out while making it easier for consumers to find what they need. combistyle for example, offers a stylish corner panel that provides a comfortable and safe grip, while allowing brand owners to effectively communicate key messages with eye-catching designs,” explains Abdelghany Eladib.

Please visit us at Gulfood Manufacturing 2022, Stand C4-4 in Hall 4, to view more innovative products and solutions and discuss sustainability benefits to businesses and the industry.

About SIG

SIG is a leading packaging solutions provider for a more sustainable world. With our unique portfolio of aseptic carton, bag-in-box, and spouted pouch we work in partnership with our customers to bring food and beverage products to consumers around the world in a safe, sustainable and affordable way. Our technology and outstanding innovation capabilities enable us to provide our customers with end-to-end solutions for differentiated products, smarter factories and connect

ed packs, all to address the ever-changing needs of consumers. Sustainability is integral to our business and we are going Way Beyond Good to create a net positive food packaging system.

Founded in 1853, SIG is headquartered in Neuhausen, Switzerland. The skills and experience of our approximately 8,400 employees worldwide enable us to respond quickly and effectively to the needs of our customers in over 100 countries. In 2021, SIG produced 48 billion packs and generated €2.7 billion in revenue (incl. Scholle IPN and Evergreen Asia unaudited revenue). SIG has an AA ESG rating by MSCI, a 13.4 (low risk) score by Sustainalytics and a Platinum CSR rating by EcoVadis. For more information, visit www.sig.biz

For insights into trends that drive the food and beverage industry, visit our SIGnals blog: https://www.sig.biz/signals/en

