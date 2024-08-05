Dubai, UAE - Siemon, a global leader in network infrastructure solutions, has launched its new and improved LightStack® and LightStack 8 ultra-high density fibre plug and play system in the Middle East. This innovative solution delivers superior density, port access, and cable management in a sleek, modern platform, making it ideal for today’s advanced data centre or enterprise networking environments.

“With LightStack, we are removing the compromises often associated with ultra-high-density applications,” says Tony Walker, fibre product marketing manager at Siemon. “LightStack and LightStack 8 offer the perfect balance between performance and ease of use, allowing users to design and deploy cutting-edge network connectivity at the highest densities with ease.”

LightStack offers superior density, supporting up to 144 fibres per rack unit within a 1U enclosure, ensuring efficient space utilisation. Its improved management capabilities allow for easy access and connectivity management from both the front and rear. With a future-ready design and various mounting options, LightStack provides a quality, future-proof footprint for network infrastructure. Its high-capacity management clips ensure maximum cable capacity support while facilitating simple access.

Additionally, LightStack features user-friendly labelling solutions, an intuitive magnetic door for easy operation, swivel trunk tie-down points for cable protection, high-contrast sliding trays for enhanced visibility, and simple insertion and removal of modules and adapter plates from the enclosure's front or rear, making it a reliable and innovative solution for modern network connectivity needs.

LightStack is designed to deliver industry-leading performance through a comprehensive suite of plug and play transition modules and pass-through adapter plates that have been designed to surpass today's performance standards.

The LightStack solution is separated into two distinct formats, both of which support singlemode and multimode as well as easily differentiated by colour and form factor. The black LightStack enclosure and connectivity range is the Base-12 format. The grey LightStack 8 enclosure and connectivity range is the Base-8 format. Both configurations deliver ultra-low loss performance and unmatched usability. Depending on individual needs, users can rely on the same features and benefits.

Siemon’s LightStack and LightStack 8 ultra-high density fibre plug and play system is available now through Siemon’s global distribution network.

For more information, please visit www.siemon.com/lightstack

About Siemon

Established in 1903, Siemon is an industry leader specialising in the design and manufacture of high quality, high performance IT infrastructure solutions and services for data centres, LANs and intelligent buildings. Headquartered in Connecticut, USA, with global sales, technical and logistics expertise spanning 100 countries, Siemon offers a comprehensive suite of copper and optical fibre cabling systems, cabinets, racks, cable management, data centre power and cooling systems and intelligent infrastructure management solutions. With more than 400 patents specific to structured cabling, Siemon Labs invests heavily in R&D and the development of industry standards, underlining the company’s long-standing commitment to its customers and the industry.

Siemon OEM Technologies is a Siemon business unit comprised of a team of dedicated technical sales professionals supported by Siemon Labs, mechanical, electrical and signal integrity engineers committed to solving industry and customer driven interconnect challenges. Siemon provides custom network infrastructure solutions to OEMs, leading manufacturers, value-added resellers and system integrators. www.siemon.com

