Electromin is expanding its charger network in Saudi Arabia and plans to develop EV services and infrastructure across the Middle East

Siemens agreed to supply Electromin, the e-Mobility unit of Saudi Arabia’s lubricants and automotive services company Petromin, with electric vehicle (EV) chargers for its planned development of a Kingdom -and region-wide charging network.

The agreement will ensure supplies of Siemens’ most advanced EV infrastructure technology for Electromin’s network, including the ultra-fast Sicharge D chargers that use direct current and the smart Versicharge AC wall or pole mounted units that run on alternating current. Electromin is also developing a consumer app that will allow users to locate public chargers, plan their route and book and pay for sessions.

“Electromin’s eMaaS solutions are contributing to the development of the Saudi EV ecosystem, and this partnership with Siemens will allow us to provide the charging infrastructure and technology necessary to boost adoption of EVs in the Kingdom,” said Kalyana Sivagnanam, GCEO of Petromin Corporation and CEO Electromin. “The rollout of EV charging points across Saudi Arabia is our first phase of a significant national strategy that extends to 2030 and beyond.”

“We look forward to working with Electromin on this important project that demonstrates our commitment to supporting sustainability programs in Saudi Arabia,” said Karim Mousa, Senior Vice President of eMobility for Siemens in the Middle East. “Electric vehicles are the key technology to decarbonize road transport, and Siemens is proud to provide the infrastructure that accelerates the growth of EVs and contributes to the Saudi Green Initiative.”

Saudi Arabia, the world’s biggest oil exporter, has committed to achieving net zero carbon emissions by 2060. The government wants three of every 10 vehicles in the Saudi capital Riyadh to be EVs by 2030. Globally, passenger electric cars are surging in popularity, and the Paris-based International Energy Agency estimates that 13% of new cars sold in 2022 will be electric.

-Ends-

About Electromin

Electromin is the leading Saudi turnkey, technology driven e-mobility solutions provider for passenger vehicles, commercial and government fleets, public transit, and large infrastructure projects. Electromin is building a charging network to offer a seamless charging experience for EV drivers across the Kingdom. Industry experts from around the world ensure that Electromin can provide the knowledge and experience to the KSA market.

Visit Electromin website at: https://electromin.com/

For Siemens contact:

Mohammed Aly Sergie

E-mail: mohammed.aly-sergie@siemens.com

About Siemens AG

Siemens AG (Berlin and Munich) is a global technology powerhouse that has stood for engineering excellence, innovation, quality, reliability, and internationality for more than 170 years. Active around the world, the company focuses on intelligent infrastructure for buildings and distributed energy systems and on automation and digitalization in the process and manufacturing industries. Siemens brings together the digital and physical worlds to benefit customers and society. Through Mobility, a leading supplier of intelligent mobility solutions for rail and road transport, Siemens is helping to shape the world market for passenger and freight services. Via its majority stake in the publicly listed company Siemens Healthineers, Siemens is also a world-leading supplier of medical technology and digital health services. In addition, Siemens holds a minority stake in Siemens Energy, a global leader in the transmission and generation of electrical power that has been listed on the stock exchange since September 28, 2020.

In fiscal 2021, which ended on September 30, 2021, the Siemens Group generated revenue of €62.3 billion and net income of €6.7 billion. As of September 30, 2021, the company had around 303,000 employees worldwide. Further information is available on the Internet at www.siemens.com.