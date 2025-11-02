Enabling organizations to bridge the gap between the business promise of technology and industrial reality, being more flexible, scalable, resilient, and sustainable

Cairo - Siemens and Capgemini expand their strategic partnership to co-develop AI-native digital solutions for product engineering, manufacturing and operations. Such solutions fundamentally embed artificial intelligence at their core from inception, rather than merely adding it as a feature. The partners are focused on 16 high-impact capability areas that can deliver measurable outcomes in production efficiency, time-to-market, quality, sustainability, and beyond. Industry-specific solutions will be implemented by combining Siemens’ industrial software, automation, electrification and sustainability portfolio with Capgemini’s engineering capabilities, industry knowledge, and business transformation expertise.

This expanded collaboration will help clients with long-standing challenges. These challenges include integrating IT and operational systems – unlocked now by harnessing frontier technologies like industrial AI, digital twins, and next-generation automation. Together, the two companies will lead with AI-native assets that complement Siemens technologies – for example, by using orchestrated AI agents to support collaboration across engineering and manufacturing silos.

“For our customers Capgemini is like a compass – deeply familiar with our customers’ challenges and ambitions. Siemens provides the engine: Technologies like industrial AI, digital twins, and automation,” said Cedrik Neike, CEO of Digital Industries and Member of the Managing Board of Siemens AG. “Together, we guide our customers through their digital transformation with speed, precision, and a clear course toward the future.”

Aiman Ezzat, CEO of the Capgemini Group, added: “By combining our strengths, our ambition is to help clients navigate complexity and realize tangible business impact, setting new benchmarks for operational efficiency. As a leader in bridging the gap between the physical and digital worlds, we enable clients to transform their engineering and manufacturing operations at speed. This strengthened partnership underscores a shared commitment to delivering industrial AI and future-ready intelligent manufacturing, creating new value for industries.”

Three client stories illustrate the tangible outcomes possible with this partnership:

For Airbus, the two partners are working toward the decarbonization of four industrial locations in the U.S. and U.K. Siemens technologies will support Airbus in meeting their targets to reduce energy consumption by 20 percent and reduce Scope 1 and 2 stationary emissions by 85 percent across their global industrial footprint by 2030. To accelerate the selection of the measures, energy system twins will simulate and help determine the best decarbonization roadmaps for the sites. Capgemini supports the initiative, contributing consulting activities, project management, and planning.

For Sanofi, Siemens and Capgemini are supporting the transformation of the global pharmaceutical and manufacturing company by standardizing their production processes and accelerating the rollout of Manufacturing Execution Systems (MES) across many sites worldwide. Powered by Gen AI, the MES acceleration program is redefining production management: replacing paper-based batch records with digital ones, reducing review time by 70 percent, cutting deviations by 80 percent, and setting new benchmarks for efficiency, quality, and compliance across the industry.

For GravitHy, a French iron company, Siemens and Capgemini are digitalizing industrial processes. This collaboration helped GravitHy boost operational efficiency, improve agility, and tackle complex energy transition challenges more effectively, targeting a hydrogen production cost reduction of up to 10 percent.

The global joint initiative will focus on key industries such as aerospace, automotive and life sciences, as well as emerging markets like hydrogen and water/wastewater. To meet the growing requirements, Capgemini will expand its pool of certified experts across multiple technologies, industries, and countries to strengthen its Siemens technology capabilities. Building on a long-standing partnership spanning almost two decades, Siemens and Capgemini have an already established go-to-market model that currently supports more than 100 clients across 20 countries.

About:

Siemens AG (Berlin and Munich) is a leading technology company focused on industry, infrastructure, mobility, and healthcare. The company’s purpose is to create technology to transform the everyday, for everyone. By combining the real and the digital worlds, Siemens empowers customers to accelerate their digital and sustainability transformations, making factories more efficient, cities more livable, and transportation more sustainable. A leader in industrial AI, Siemens leverages its deep domain know-how to apply AI – including generative AI – to real-world applications, making AI accessible and impactful for customers across diverse industries. Siemens also owns a majority stake in the publicly listed company Siemens Healthineers, a leading global medical technology provider pioneering breakthroughs in healthcare. For everyone. Everywhere. Sustainably.

In fiscal 2024, which ended on September 30, 2024, the Siemens Group generated revenue of €75.9 billion and net income of €9.0 billion. As of September 30, 2024, the company employed around 312,000 people worldwide on the basis of continuing operations. Further information is available on the Internet at www.siemens.com.

Capgemini is an AI-powered global business and technology transformation partner, delivering tangible business value. We imagine the future of organizations and make it real with AI, technology and people. With our strong heritage of nearly 60 years, we are a responsible and diverse group of 420,000 team members in more than 50 countries. We deliver end-to-end services and solutions with our deep industry expertise and strong partner ecosystem, leveraging our capabilities across strategy, technology, design, engineering and business operations. The Group reported 2024 global revenues of €22.1 billion.

Make it real | www.capgemini.com