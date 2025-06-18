Muscat – Sidrah 4.0, the celebrated youth leadership initiative designed to inspire and equip young Omani women, has officially opened applications. Since its inception in June 2022, Sidrah has supported over 169 graduates from 11 governorates, who have gone on to launch projects, step into management roles, and contribute meaningfully in multiple ways.

Co-designed and co-delivered by Lahunna Oman in collaboration with Outward Bound Oman, Sidrah 4.0 seeks Omani women aged 20-33 from across the Sultanate of Oman. This three-month program offers a blend of immersive outdoor experiences, engaging workshops, mentorship, online courses, and professional coaching, closely aligning with Oman’s Vision 2040 priorities.

"Sidrah offers Omani women the tools, confidence, and inspiration to shape their futures and drive positive change in their communities," said Shatha Al Maskiry, Founder of Lahunna Oman. "We’re excited to welcome a new group of ambitious young women ready to embrace this transformative journey.”

Mohammed Al-Zadjali, Acting Executive Director of Outward Bound Oman, added:

"We look forward to hosting a new group of young Omani women in our Jabal Akhdar training centre where they will embark on an immersive and inspiring educational and training journey through the Sidrah program. We hope that the program will build on its success in its fourth edition and contribute to supporting female leadership in the Sultanate of Oman."

Sidrah 4.0 is proudly sponsored by Oman Shell and OQ, Al Wisal, Merge 104.8 and Virgin Radio Oman highlighting a shared commitment to fostering inclusive growth and leadership excellence.

Interested candidates are encouraged to apply through https://bit.ly/sidrahoman and follow @sidrahoman on Instagram.

Outward Bound Oman

Outward Bound Oman is an educational not for profit foundation established by ministerial decision and is part of the international Outward Bound community that started in Wales in 1941.

Using the mountains and deserts of Oman, our courses help develop people from all walks of life. Through the generosity of our partners, we are able to run adventurous and challenging outdoor learning programmes that equip people with valuable skills for education, work and life.

Working with young people from both inside and outside of Oman, we help them become more confident, more effective and more capable at school, college and in the workplace.

In addition to our work with young people, we also deliver training and professional development programmes for a growing number of leading companies in the region, as well as bespoke leadership and team development courses

Lahunna Oman

Lahunna is an independent initiative formed in 2020, with potential universal reach and application. It aims to plant a seed to inspire, first locally, then regionally and internationally, the infinite possibilities of a woman’s value in society. The unconventional charm of Lahunna is evident in the method of its presentation and its delivery. In 2022, Lahunna Oman successfully executed multiple initiatives that are women-centric in partnership with Outward Bound Oman, City Center Muscat, Mubashir, Visa and Bank Muscat.

The Inspiration behind Sidrah

The program draws its name from the local Sidr tree - a symbol of strength and adaptability located across various environments - with some specimens in Oman dating over 350 years. When the roots of the Sidr come across a barrier, they twist and turn to overcome it, adjusting beautifully and resiliently, just as the program’s participants will find within themselves the flexibility and strength to adapt and grow over the course of this unique experiential journey. Furthermore, the traditional choice for an innovative program represents the strong link between the participants’ glorious past and their promising future.