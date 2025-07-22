Muscat – Sidrah 4.0, the fourth edition of Oman’s impactful leadership program for young Omani women, has kicked off. Sidrah continues its mission to guide participants through a journey of inner strength, community connection, and personal transformation. This year’s edition focuses on inspiring holistic leadership by combining physical resilience, self-reflection, digital learning, and contributions that serve local communities.

Co-designed and co-run by Lahunna Oman and Outward Bound Oman (OBO), Sidrah welcomes a diverse cohort of women aged 20-35 from across the Sultanate. Participants include fresh graduates, working professionals, and entrepreneurs, all selected for their drive to grow and lead. The program supports them in developing leadership skills, and discovering a deeper sense of direction that connects their personal values and ambitions with the Oman Vision 2040.



Phase I begins with a five-day immersive journey that blends physical challenge and self-discovery. The first half features an outdoor experiential learning experience that includes camping and hiking with Outward Bound Oman, while the second half includes transformative simulations and team activities led by Lahunna Oman.

Phase II combines a gamified microlearning experience via the Salalem Learning Management System, weekly group coaching with the International Coaching Federation Oman Chapter, networking to build meaningful relationships, mentoring sessions for inspiration, and community service.

Mazin Mahmood Al Raisi, Chief Marketing Officer at Sohar International, commented: "At Sohar International, we believe that empowering Omani women with future-ready skills is essential to unlocking the nation’s full economic potential. Our strategic sponsorship of the Sidrah Program reflects a long-term commitment to purposeful partnerships that build capability, confidence, and opportunity.”

He added, “By working with Lahunna to equip young women across the Sultanate with leadership, financial and digital literacy, and employability skills, we are investing in changemakers who will contribute directly to Oman’s socio-economic progress and the ambitions of Oman Vision 2040. We are proud to help create pathways that move talent from learning to impact into workplaces, entrepreneurship, and community leadership."

Maryam Al Shaibani, Vice President of Integrated Digital Solutions at OQ said, “Sidrah 4.0 reflects OQ’s commitment to innovation, resilience and community empowerment. By equipping young women with the tools, skills and mindset to lead with purpose, the programme turns ambition into action and potential into progress.

She added, “At OQ, we see digital transformation not just as a technical shift but as a cultural one, where people are empowered to adapt, grow and drive meaningful change. Sidrah 4.0 brings this to life, offering a platform for young leaders to shape a more sustainable, inclusive future.”

Sidrah 4.0 is sponsored by OQ and Sohar International Bank, Oman Shell and Sabco Media which include Virgin Radio Oman, Merge 104.8 and Al Wisal. Each partner shares a common commitment to inspire the next generation of women leaders in Oman.

Since its inception in 2022, Sidrah has offered young Omani women a supportive environment to build confidence, overcome limitations, and unleash their leadership potential. By combining hands-on learning with reflective personal growth, the program equips participants with essential skills in problem-solving, change leadership, and community engagement while nurturing a deep sense of social responsibility and civic purpose. Over time, Sidrah has become a trusted space for 169 young women to heighten self-awareness, harness their capabilities, and propel as confident leaders in the near future.

About Outward Bound Oman

Outward Bound Oman is an educational not for profit foundation established by ministerial decision and is part of the international Outward Bound community that started in Wales in 1941.

Using the mountains and deserts of Oman, our courses help develop people from all walks of life. Through the generosity of our partners, we are able to run adventurous and challenging outdoor learning programmes that equip people with valuable skills for education, work and life.

Working with young people from both inside and outside of Oman, we help them become more confident, more effective and more capable at school, college and in the workplace.

In addition to our work with young people, we also deliver training and professional development programmes for a growing number of leading companies in the region, as well as bespoke leadership and team development courses

About Lahunna Oman

Lahunna is an independent initiative formed in 2020, with potential universal reach and application. It aims to plant a seed to inspire, first locally, then regionally and internationally, the infinite possibilities of a woman’s value in society. The unconventional charm of Lahunna is evident in the method of its presentation and its delivery. In 2022, Lahunna Oman successfully executed multiple initiatives that are women-centric in partnership with Outward Bound Oman, City Center Muscat, Mubashir, Visa and Bank Muscat.

The Inspiration behind Sidrah

The programme draws its name from the local Sidr tree - a symbol of strength and adaptability located across various environments - with some specimens in Oman dating over 350 years. When the roots of the Sidr come across a barrier, they twist and turn to overcome it, adjusting beautifully and resiliently, just as the programme’s participants will find within themselves the flexibility and strength to adapt and grow over the course of this unique experiential journey. Furthermore, the traditional choice for an innovative programme represents the strong link between the participants’ glorious past and their promising future.