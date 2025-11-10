Manama, Kingdom of Bahrain – SICO BSC (c), licensed as a conventional wholesale bank by the Central Bank of Bahrain “CBB”, announced today its consolidated results for the third quarter and nine months ended 30 September 2025.

For the quarter, SICO’s consolidated net profit attributable to shareholders grew 6% year-on-year, to record BD 2.2 million (USD 5.7 million) in the third quarter of 2025 compared to BD 2.0 million (USD 5.4 million) recorded in the same three-month period of last year. This increase is primarily due to the effective management of our investment book which enabled the bank to benefit from the improved performance of global markets. Earnings per share (EPS) recorded 5.30 Bahraini fils in the third quarter of the year versus 4.99 Bahraini fils in the comparable quarter of 2024. SICO reported total comprehensive income attributable to shareholders of BD 2.3 million (USD 6.2 million) for the third quarter of 2025, compared to a total comprehensive income of BD 2.5 million (USD 6.7 million) reported in the same quarter of last year, representing a decline of 9%.

Total operating income for the third quarter of 2025 stood at BD 6.1 million (USD 16.2 million) compared to BD 6.4 million (USD 16.9 million) achieved in the same period of the previous year, reflecting a decrease of 4%.

On a year-to-date basis, SICO recorded consolidated net profit attributable to shareholders for the nine months of 2025 amounting to BD 5.1 million (USD 13.5 million), representing a slight 2% decrease from the BD 5.2 million (USD 13.8 million) recorded in the first nine months of 2024. This decrease was primarily driven by lower brokerage activities in regional markets during the period. EPS stood at 12.45 Bahraini fils for the nine months of 2025 compared to 12.76 Bahraini fils for the same period last year. SICO reported total comprehensive income attributable to shareholders of BD 5.4 million (USD 14.3 million) for the nine months of 2025, as compared to a total comprehensive income of 5.6 million (USD 14.7 million) reported in the nine months of 2024, inching down 3%.

There was an increase of 6% to the total operating income, which grew to BD 17.6 million (USD 46.6 million) from BD 16.6 million (USD 44.0 million) in the same period last year.

Total equity attributed to shareholders increased by 3% to BD 76.1 million (USD 201.8 million) as of 30 September 2025 compared to BD 74.0 million (USD 196.2 million) recorded at year-end 2024. Total assets increased by 38% to BD 568.4 million (USD 1.5 billion) as of 30 September 2025 compared to BD 411.2 million (USD 1.1 billion) recorded at year-end 2024.

SICO’s net investment income stood at BD 3.5 million (USD 9.3 million) in the nine months of 2025, increasing by 34% compared to BD 2.6 million (USD 6.9 million) for the same period last year. Net fee income recorded BD 8.5 million (USD 22.6 million) in the first nine months of the year, a 7% increase from BD 8.0 million (USD 21.1 million) achieved in the nine months of 2024. Meanwhile, brokerage and other income came in at BD 2.4 million (USD 6.3 million) for the nine months of 2025, a 23% decline from the BD 3.1 million (USD 8.2 million) recorded in the first nine months of 2024, due to lower overall regional market activity and reduced foreign exchange transactions.

On a gross basis (including leverage) SICO’s assets under management (AUMs) rose 10% to BD 3.0 billion (USD 8.1 billion) in the first nine months of the year, compared to BD 2.8 billion (USD 7.4 billion) at year-end 2024. The growth in AUMs was driven by expansion in client base and the launch of new funds and products along with additional inflow from existing clients across asset classes.

Chairman of the Board of SICO, Mr. Abdulla Kamal, commented on SICO’s third quarter performance, saying, “SICO’s strong performance in the third quarter reflects the effectiveness of our strategy in capturing growth opportunities and expanding our client base across the region. Our ongoing investments in digital transformation and in strengthening the capabilities of our subsidiaries in Saudi Arabia and the UAE are also supporting the execution of our future plans aimed at creating sustainable value for our clients and shareholders.”

Group Chief Executive Officer of SICO, Ms. Najla Al-Shirawi, said, “Our nine-month results clearly reflect the successful execution of our strategy to expand non-cyclical revenue streams while strengthening our regional presence through our subsidiaries — SICO Capital in Saudi Arabia and SICO Invest in the UAE — as well as through our strategic partnerships. During the quarter, we continued to broaden our offering with innovative Shariah-compliant solutions in Bahrain and the wider MENA region, driving growth in assets under management. We also concluded a number of investment banking mandates which supported strong growth in fee-based income. Additionally, our decisive focus on investment and treasury activities, coupled with the efficient deployment of our liquidity through favorable interest rate environments and proactive asset allocation contributed significantly to the 34% rise in net investment income.”

SICO was honored with multiple accolades in 2025, including Best Investment Bank in Bahrain at the Global Finance World’s Best Investment Banks Awards for the sixth consecutive year, and Best MENA Fixed Income Strategy (1 Year) for 2024 by the Global Banking & Markets Middle East Awards. At the Euromoney Awards 2025, SICO was also named Best Investment Bank and Best Bank for Diversity and Inclusion in Bahrain. Most recently, SICO was also named “Best Discretionary Portfolio Management (DPM) in MENA” at the 2025 MENA Wealth and Private Banking Awards from MEED. The firm remains the Kingdom’s leading broker, holding an 59% market share as of September 2025, and has been the most active market maker for 26 consecutive years.

SICO is listed on Bahrain Bourse (“BHB”) and its code is SICO-C. The press release and full set of financial statements will be available on SICO and BHB websites.

About SICO

SICO is a leading regional asset manager, broker, market maker and investment bank, with over USD 8.1 bn in assets under management (AUM). Today SICO operates under a wholesale banking licence from the Central Bank of Bahrain and oversees two wholly owned subsidiaries: an Abu Dhabi-based brokerage firm, SICO Invest, and a Saudi-based investment banking company, SICO Capital. Headquartered in the Kingdom of Bahrain with a growing regional and international presence, SICO has a well-established track record as a trusted regional bank offering a comprehensive suite of financial solutions, including asset management, brokerage, investment banking, and market making, backed by a robust and experienced research team that provides regional insight and analysis of more than 90 percent of the region’s major equities. Since inception in 1995, SICO has consistently outperformed the market and developed a solid base of institutional clients. Going forward, the bank’s continued growth will be guided by its commitments to strong corporate governance and developing trusting relationships with its clients. The bank will also continue to invest in its information technology capabilities and the human capital of its 150 exceptional employees across the Group.

Media Contact:

Ms. Nadeen Oweis

Head of Corporate Communications, SICO

Email: noweis@sicobank.com