SICO BSC (c), a leading regional asset manager, broker, and investment bank with presence in Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE, announced today its recognition as Best Securities House in Bahrain 2024 by Euromoney Middle East Awards for Excellence.

Commenting on the award, SICO’s Group CEO, Najla Al Shirawi, said, “We are incredibly proud of our team’s steadfast dedication and hard work, as well as the trust our clients place in us. This award is a testimony to to the ongoing success across all our business lines and our ability to deliver comprehensive investment solutions that meet our clients' aspirations. It also reaffirms SICO's position as a prime gateway to capital markets.”

In May 2024, SICO continued to expand its product portfolio, partnering with Oman National Investment Development Company “Tanmia” to launch the USD 126 million Tanmia Liquidity Fund at the Muscat Stock Exchange. In June 2024, SICO also introduced fractional trading for international bonds and sukuk, capping the minimum investment from USD 200,000 to USD 50,000, providing clients with broadened diversification opportunities.

SICO’s landmark transactions in 2024 so far include Bank of Bahrain and Kuwait’s (BBK) USD Benchmark Bond Offering, with SICO acting as joint Lead Manager and Joint Bookrunner along with regional and international banks on BBK’s USD benchmark 5-year bond, yielding 6.875%. The strong demand, which exceeded USD 1 billion, showcases SICO’s commitment to enhancing liquidity and funding opportunities for its clients.

SICO honed its focus on business developments and transformation over the past year. The introduction of SICO’s employee saving scheme, which aims to achieve investment returns that are appropriate for the level of risk the employee is willing to take, demonstrated the firm’s commitment to innovative finance solutions. Its online trading platform, SICO LIVE, continued to refine its services to enhance the trading experience for clients, while the launch of its new research mobile app significantly improved client access to research products.

SICO expanded its partnership with Beyon Money this year, following the success of their initial collaboration to offer innovative and flexible investment saving products. Through the “Flexi Savings” product, “Beyon “App users can earn competitive profit rates on their cash holdings. Additionally, new investment options have been introduced for fixed terms, including 3-month and 6-month periods.

The Euromoney Best Securities House 2024 award recognizes industry-leading firms that excel in domestic investment banking and securities services, showcasing strong local market presence, innovation in financial products, and commitment to diversity, inclusion, and ESG. The award recognizes market research quality, adaptability to market changes, and superior client service.



SICO is a leading regional asset manager, broker, and investment bank with USD 6.2 bn in assets under management (AUM). Today, SICO operates under a wholesale banking licence from the Central Bank of Bahrain and also oversees two wholly owned subsidiaries: an Abu Dhabi-based brokerage firm, SICO Invest a full-fledged capital markets services firm, SICO Capital, based in Saudi Arabia. Headquartered in the Kingdom of Bahrain with a growing regional and international presence, SICO has a well-established track record as a trusted regional bank offering a comprehensive suite of financial solutions, including asset management, brokerage, investment banking, and market making, backed by a robust and experienced research team that provides regional insight and analysis of more than 90 percent of the region’s major equities. Since inception in 1995, SICO has consistently outperformed the market and developed a solid base of institutional clients. Going forward, the bank’s continued growth will be guided by its commitments to strong corporate governance and developing trusting relationships with its clients. The bank will also continue to invest in its information technology capabilities and the human capital of its 150 exceptional employees.

