Ajwan’s strategic location combines the serenity of beachfront living with easy accessibility, making it an ideal choice for both endusers and investors.

Sharjah, UAE: The Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq) has unveiled Mawj and Ghadeer, two stunning new residential towers at Ajwan Khorfakkan, during ACRES 2025. In a special initiative to mark the launch, prospective buyers who secure their units during the exhibition will receive a 50% discount on registration fees, presenting an unprecedented opportunity for investment in the beautiful East Coast, the UAE’s hottest new emerging destination.

H.E. Ahmed Obaid Al Qaseer, Chief Executive Officer of Shurooq, said: “Mawj and Ghadeer offer a harmonious blend of sophisticated design and natural beauty, and an incredible investment opportunity in scenic Khorfakkan. These distinctive residences reflect Shurooq’s vision for community-centric developments, with their world-class amenities, superb connectivity, and a lifestyle enriched by nature.”

Each residence within Mawj and Ghadeer towers has been meticulously crafted to maximize views of either the Arabian Sea or Khorfakkan's dramatic mountain landscape. The thoughtfully designed residences include two-bedroom apartments, three-bedroom apartments, four-bedroom apartments and premium three and four-bedroom duplexes. The development's strategic location combines the serenity of beachfront living with easy access to urban amenities, making it an ideal choice for both end-users and investors.

Ajwan Khorfakkan Phase 2 is a cornerstone project within Shurooq's portfolio, which also includes Maryam Island and the pioneering Sharjah Sustainable City, the first sustainable master-planned community in the Emirate of Sharjah.

Sharjah Real Estate Registration Department data reveals robust market performance in the Central and Eastern regions, with transactions reaching AED 1.3 billion in the first nine months of 2024. Khorfakkan alone contributed AED 262.4 million to this figure, demonstrating the area's growing appeal to investors and homebuyers.

The Sharjah Real Estate Exhibition – ACRES is a key pillar of the UAE’s thriving $900 billion property sector. Co-organized by Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry and Sharjah Real Estate Registration Department, the event showcases the region’s groundbreaking developments and industry trends. At Stand 300, Hall No. 2 of ACRES 2025, Ajwan’s sales team will be available to guide and support investors and buyers in selecting options that meet their aspirations and needs, as well as to help them benefit from the special discount offer during the exhibition period.

ACRES 2025 is at Expo Centre Sharjah from January 22-25, from 10:00 AM to 8:00 PM, with special Friday hours from 3:00 PM to 9:00 PM.

For more information about Ajwan Khorfakkan, please call 800 AJWAN (25926).

About the Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq)

Guided by the traditions of the Emirate of Sharjah and driven by futuristic innovation, Shurooq boasts a rapidly expanding and diverse portfolio of developments in six key market sectors including hospitality, real estate, leisure, arts & culture, and others, across Sharjah's western, central and eastern regions.

Shurooq's portfolio of projects reflects its mission to enhance long-term investment prospects offered by Sharjah to businesses, SMEs and startups across a wide range of sectors. Furthering this goal, the authority has been driving Sharjah's Public Private Partnerships (PPPs) through joint ventures with key local and global brands.

Through each of its focus sectors, Shurooq takes the responsibility of driving investments and creating new partnerships that effectively boost Sharjah's economy and FDI growth, working closely in partnership with numerous local and federal entities contributing Sharjah and UAE's economic standing and development.

About Ajwan Khorfakkan

Ajwan sets a new standard for luxury living, redefining modern life in the picturesque city of Khorfakkan on Sharjah's East Coast. Spanning an impressive 65,269 sqm, this visionary residential project by the Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq) enhances Khorfakkan's allure with six buildings housing 185 apartments, two adult swimming pools, a kid’s pool, a scenic waterfront, and a variety of amenities, dining, and retail spaces. Ajwan also boasts a spectacular 15,000 sqm water park featuring an artificial wave pool, thrilling slides, and winding water passages, adding to the coastal charm of Khorfakkan.

Ajwan derives its name from the plural form of the Arabic word "Jawn"," which describes a small bay and draws a metaphorical relationship to the distinctive location of the project, situated by the shore and surrounded by a port, a beach, and a mountainous landscape. The development is strategically located near Khorfakkan Beach and a mere 5-minute drive from the town's iconic amphitheater and waterfall. It is also conveniently situated just minutes away from the renowned Al Rabi hiking trail - a perfect destination for those seeking rejuvenation amidst nature's beauty.

Ajwan offers an exceptional investment opportunity with competitive prices for beachfront residences, providing breathtaking views of the Gulf of Oman and majestic mountains. It seamlessly blends natural beauty with elegant living spaces.

For more information, call 800 AJWAN (25926) or visit www.ajwan.ae.

Media Contact

Gambit Communications

Showkat Rather

Senior Account Manager – Sustainability and ESG

showkat@gambit.ae