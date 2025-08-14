Sharjah: The Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq) is inviting residents and visitors to enjoy the vibrant summer atmosphere at its most renowned water and beachfront destinations, through a seasonal campaign themed “Where Summer Goes Social”, running until September 28th, 2025. The campaign features a blend of immersive design and digital culture, as well as seasonal promotions and special offers across four of Sharjah’s most popular destinations, namely, Al Heera Beach, Khorfakkan Beach, Al Majaz Waterfront, and Al Qasba.

As part of the seasonal campaign, Shurooq is enhancing the summer atmosphere within these popular public spaces, providing colourful art displays, Instagram-worthy backdrops, interactive games, as well as a “Spend & Win” programme; creating memorable moments for residents and visitors throughout the season.

Commenting on the announcement, Shaikha Mohammad Al Shamsi, Senior Director of Marketing at Shurooq, said: “Sharjah’s destinations have become places of daily connection and seasonal escapes. The continued footfall we are witnessing at our key waterfront destinations reflects the success of our long-term approach to project development; one that is rooted in cultural relevance, accessibility, and community value.”

“Through Shurooq’s summer campaign, we are reaffirming that great destinations never stand still. They evolve, surprise, and inspire, and this campaign is our way of offering residents and visitors a refreshed perspective on the places they already love, while contributing to Sharjah’s growing reputation as a year-round tourism and lifestyle destination,” she added.

4 iconic destinations for an unforgettable summer

Al Heera Beach, located along Sharjah city’s northern coast, is one of the campaign’s most expressive destinations; and the 3.5 km beachfront has been transformed into a youthful, content-ready space with animated LED signs, interactive pixel art flooring, and pop-up content booths. The campaign leverages Al Heera’s open layout, cycling paths, and 13 F&B outlets, recognised as a lifestyle-driven social hub; particularly popular among the Emirate’s youth and creative communities.

Khorfakkan Beach, framed by the Hajar Mountains and facing the Gulf of Oman, offers a more immersive natural backdrop for the summer campaign. With over 21 F&B units, water sports stations, shaded areas, and appealing promenades, the destination has been enhanced through bold visual signage, sculptural installations, and statement photo zones. The campaign builds on Khorfakkan Beach’s reputation as a multi-generational family destination, offering an ideal balance between adventure, leisure, and shared experience.

Al Majaz Waterfront, situated across the Khalid Lagoon, is a community destination designed for families and urban explorers. Known for its open lawns, musical fountain views, and 19 dining outlets, the destination has been layered with engaging pixel-inspired installations that encourage families to connect, participate, and document their experiences. The campaign’s visual approach builds on the waterfront’s identity as an inclusive public space where food, culture, and leisure converge.

Al Qasba, long known for its canalside charm and artistic spirit, provides the campaign’s most culturally nuanced canvas, and this beloved destination, with iconic architectural elements and theatre spaces lend themselves naturally to creative activations. Aligned with the campaign, Al Qasba has been transformed with emoji walls, hashtag displays, and AR-ready selfie spots, giving visitors new ways to interact with the space and turning everyday strolls into curated social content moments.

For more information, visit: https://summercampaign.shurooq.gov.ae/en