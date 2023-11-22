Kalba Beach is set to be handed over during the third quarter of 2025.

Sharjah: Sharjah’s popular radio programme Al-Khat Al-Mubasher recently hosted a telephonic interview with HE Ahmed Obaid Al Qaseer, CEO of the Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq), during which he unveiled the latest triumphs in the tourism, development, hospitality, and investment projects undertaken by the authority in Kalba.

Al Qaseer provided a comprehensive overview of the 3 noteworthy projects, each a testament to Shurooq's dedication to realising the vision of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, the Ruler of Sharjah, in elevating the eastern region into a premier investment and tourism destination. These projects include Kalba Beach, Kingfisher Retreat, and Nomad.

In discussions surrounding Kalba beach, the CEO of Shurooq underscored the project's commitment to preserving the natural ecosystem of Kalba at every stage of development. The project's construction processes will exclusively involve environmentally friendly materials, with work set to commence in the First quarter of 2024 and handed over in the third quarter of 2025. Spanning an impressive 9.5 km, the beach is situated in the eastern region of the Emirate of Sharjah.

HE further highlighted the project’s aspiration to become a premier tourist destination in the eastern region, boasting an array of restaurants, cafes, kiosks, and a diverse range of service and entertainment facilities for beachgoers. Notably, a dedicated play area for children will also be featured. Kalba Beach is steadfast in adhering to the rigorous standards of the Blue Flag global programme, ensuring services meet stringent safety criteria.

Moreover, Al Qaseer highlighted that the expansion works of the "Kingfisher Retreat" project will be concluded in the upcoming month, December 2023. The retreat serves as an entrance to environmental reserves and is situated approximately 30 metres from the beach in Kalba City. Twenty luxury tents have been added to the project, bringing the total number of luxury tents to 40. These tents have roofs consisting of three layers of heat-insulating material and are equipped with low-impact lighting to preserve the natural wildlife in the reserve.

Al Qaseer stated, "Kingfisher Retreat is distinguished by naturally suitable crops for the Kalba region's environment. In collaboration with the Environment and Protected Areas Authority, 'Shurooq' determined the types of crops and their cultivation locations. The proximity of the retreat to the natural reserves provides an opportunity for visitors to explore the natural environment of the Eastern region. The retreat offers various activities such as kayaking and hiking. The reception tent has been expanded to provide high-quality services to visitors.”

Concluding the interview, Al Qaseer revealed that Nomad will be fully handed over in the last quarter of 2024. The project comprises 20 trailers equipped with all amenities, designed to adapt to various weather conditions and terrains, whether smooth or rugged. Located near the Kalba reserve, the project aims to harmonise with the surrounding natural beauty. He said, "Ecotourism is a vast world that urges us to engage in comprehensive work and keep pace with the latest technological developments in environmentally friendly building materials for use. We aspire for Nomad to be a tourist product befitting the status of the Emirate of Sharjah, providing visitors with all the amenities of luxurious accommodation."

Regarding future projects, the CEO of the Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq) noted that the growing interest in destinations in the Eastern region propels the authority to diversify and develop its tourism, commercial, and cultural products in this area. He said, "We are currently working on adding a number of international and local stores to Kalba Waterfront, one of the prominent coastal projects in Sharjah. We also plan to launch other investment projects in various cities of the Emirate of Sharjah with the aim of enhancing the tourist, economic, and social attractiveness of all regions of the Emirate."

