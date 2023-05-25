Ahmed Obaid Al Qaseer: The Ajwan project is a key component to our comprehensive strategy aimed at harnessing the city's potential.

Luxury and affordability come together across Ajwan, Maryam Island and Sharjah Sustainable City, to make the emirate’s attractive real estate landscape more desirable than ever

Five minutes from Khorfakkan’s iconic Amphitheatre and waterfalls

Play areas, pools for children and adults.

Sharjah: The Sharjah Development and Investment Authority (Shurooq) has taken the emirate’s real estate profile up a notch with a major announcement at the ongoing Sharjah Real Estate Exhibition (ACRES 2023) - Ajwan, a luxurious residential project that promises nature-inspired high-end living on the water’s edge, and includes the first-of-its-kind waterpark in the eastern region, opening a unique window of investment opportunities in Khorfakkan.

Ajwan - Khorfakkan Residence

Inspired by the distinctive topographical setting of Khorfakkan, nestled between the Khorfakkan mountain and the pristine Gulf of Oman, Ajwan - Khorfakkan Residence is a visionary project envisioned by Shurooq. It aims to cultivate a thriving environment for families, communities, commerce, and tourism in this charming and naturally diverse coastal town.

The development has been named ‘Ajwan’, which is the plural form of the Arabic word “جون” “Jawn”, which describes a small bay or a body of water to draw a metaphorical relationship to the distinctive location project whose site is located on an 65,269 sqm plot of reclaimed earth by the shore surrounded by a port, a beach and mountainous landscape, and integrates the luxurious housing and amazing facilities including waterpark promising thrilling adventures with its slides and water sports, swimming pools, access to open beach, and amenities accessible to the public.

The development comprises six residential buildings featuring a remarkable array of 184 residences, ranging from spacious 2, 3 and 4-bedroom apartments to indulgent 3-bedroom and 4-bedroom duplex residences. The Saleable area of these units’ ranges from 124 sqm to 417 sqm.

The unique landscape-style of the residential architecture preceded by terraces on each level sit above a state-of-the-art podium and a sprawling retail space in such a way that maximum, panoramic views can be enjoyed by the residents. The design is inspired by the fluidity and forms of the coastal conditions including landform and sea.

A digital simulation showcasing the entire development was prominently featured at the Shurooq stand during ACRES 2023, captivating exhibition visitors by bringing the project's spaces, facilities, and offerings to life. This interactive corner provided visitors with comprehensive insights into apartment layouts, sizes, and the amenities available in each apartment type.

On the first floor level, the podium presents a diverse range of amenities and activities suitable for all ages. From the lap pool and kids pool to play areas, the podium offers an appealing living space with captivating water views.

Situated within a secure gated community, the residence enjoys close proximity to Khorfakkan beach, a mere 5-minute drive from the town's iconic amphitheatre and waterfalls. Additionally, it is conveniently located just three minutes away from the renowned Al Rabi hiking trail and approximately an hour's drive from Sharjah International Airport.

Shurooq CEO: Participation boosts market confidence in our timely project deliveries and handovers

HE Ahmed Obaid Al Qaseer, CEO of Shurooq, highlighted that: "Khorfakkan city is an immensely promising destination in Sharjah's real estate and tourism sectors. “Ajwan” is a key component of our comprehensive strategy aimed at harnessing the city's potential and fulfilling the directives and vision of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed AlQasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, to promote the Eastern region and showcase the diverse tourism, cultural and investment opportunities in Sharjah."

HE further emphasised, "Under the leadership of Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairperson of Shurooq, our strategy revolves around creating new avenues that enhance the quality of life for Sharjah's residents, while providing innovative and sustainable options for investors to expand their businesses. By focusing on integrated and high-quality real estate projects, we aim to cater to various segments of our target audience, including local communities, investors, real estate developers, as well as innovative project owners and sustainable solutions in the retail, hospitality, and other sectors."

Al Qaseer continued, "The Ajwan project distinguishes itself with its exceptional location, seamlessly blending with the city's mountainous and coastal landscapes. It offers a range of options for investors in terms of design and construction. The ground floors of the complex are dedicated to commercial spaces, equipped with all the necessary amenities for project owners, while remaining easily accessible for residents of the complex. Moreover, this project is part of a large-scale, integrated, and multi-purpose real estate development."

A steady stream of curious visitors, prospective homeowners and high-profile commercial investors at Shurooq’s exhibition is a clear reflection of the rising market interest in Sharjah’s dynamic and high-profits yielding real estate sector, particularly in Shurooq’s world-class developments that are putting the emirate on the regional and global map. The Authority’s latest thrust in developing more real estate offerings across the main city and several regions of the emirate flow from its brand new strategy on making the sector one of its key focus verticals within its overarching vision for Sharjah’s transformation and growth.

