Luxury residential development well aligned with SHUAA's real estate strategy, showcasing Northacre's expertise in creating upscale residences with its partners SOL and Ellington.

Enabling works commence on Ocean House, signalling timely progress and commitment to delivering luxury properties.

United Arab Emirates: SHUAA Capital psc (DFM: SHUAA), the region's leading asset management and investment platform through its real estate development arm, Northacre, announced today that its new residential project “Ocean House” on the iconic Palm Jumeirah has experienced record demand.

Ocean House was launched in partnership with Ellington Properties and Sol Properties and showcases SHUAA's real estate investment strategy and Northacre's expertise in creating upscale residences that respond to untapped potential in the market. The nine-storey Palm Jumeirah property comprises two to six-bedroom units as well as duplexes set within a resort-style ambience. The project features 88 units incorporating elements suited for modern living, reflecting the archipelago’s lavish lifestyle.

Additionally, the commencement of enabling works on the Ocean House marks a significant milestone in the development process, signalling the project's timely progress and reiterating SHUAA's expertise in delivering world-class luxury properties.

The successful trajectory of the Ocean House project stands testament to SHUAA’s robust real estate strategy, delivered through its real estate development arm, Northacre. The company remains committed to exploring further opportunities in the property market. By focusing on high-quality developments that deliver strong returns, SHUAA aims to continue generating value for investors and shareholders.

Otto Dreyer, Chief Development Officer at Northacre said: “We are pleased to see the Ocean House project gain momentum, driven by strong sales and solid demand. The property is an embodiment of the elegance that Palm Jumeirah living offers and was received with great enthusiasm by local and international buyers alike, making it one of the most valuable upscale residences in the area.”

Fawad Tariq Khan, Group Chief Executive Officer of SHUAA Capital said: “SHUAA’s robust real estate investment strategy underpins our commitment to increasing value for shareholders. Bolstered by a proven track record of generating outstanding returns for our investors, we remain steadfast in our pursuit of high-growth projects that capitalise on untapped market potential and drive exceptional outcomes.”

Northacre, London's leading super-prime developer with more than 30 years of experience in creating exceptional housing, is a subsidiary of Dubai-based SHUAA Capital. Currently, SHUAA and Northacre are involved in the development of a diverse and unique portfolio of projects in the UK and the GCC valued at more than USD 3.6 billion. Last year, Northacre announced the project completion of The Broadway, a USD 1.5 billion+ contemporary residential and mixed-use development with unrivalled views across Westminster and St James’s Park in London.

About SHUAA Capital psc

SHUAA Capital psc (DFM: SHUAA) is a leading asset management and investment banking platform. SHUAA Capital psc is recognised for its strong track record and pioneering approach to investing through a differentiated, innovative and global product offering focused on public and private markets, debt and real estate.

The asset management segment, one of the region’s largest, manages real estate funds and projects, investment portfolios and funds in the regional equities, fixed income and credit markets; it also provides investment solutions to clients, with a focus on alternative investment strategies. The investment banking segment provides corporate finance advisory, transaction services, private placement, public offerings of equity and debt securities, while also creating market liquidity on OTC fixed-income products. The firm is regulated as a financial investment company by the Securities and Commodities Authority.

To learn more about SHUAA Capital, please visit:

About Northacre

With 35 years of experience, Northacre is London’s leading developer of exquisite residences in the most sought-after locations. Northacre distinguishes itself through an intrinsic understanding of quality, where passionate attention to detail is combined with an appreciation for craftsmanship, heritage, and innovation. Northacre has been responsible for the notable developments of The Lancasters, The Phillimores, Kings Chelsea, and The Bromptons, to name but a few. The schemes remain landmark locations within London.

https://www.northacre.com

