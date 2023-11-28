Dubai, UAE — Shory.com, has joined hands with the unified Abu Dhabi Government services platform TAMM, representing the Department of Government Enablement – Abu Dhabi (DGE) to provide citizens and residents of Abu Dhabi with a seamless and hassle-free solution for their car insurance needs.

The partnership was formalized at Gitex Global 2023 in a memorandum of understanding (MOU) signed by H.E. Dr. Mohamed Al Askar, Representative of TAMM at DGE and Suliman Abdullah S. Alfallaj, General Manager and Co-founder of Shory, marking the commencement of a transformation in the way UAE citizens and residents approach car insurance.

Commenting on the importance of this partnership, Suliman Abdullah S. Alfallaj said: “We are proud to embark on this transformative collaboration with TAMM. Our shared vision of enhancing the car insurance experience aligns seamlessly with TAMM's focus on delivering seamless and efficient solutions. This partnership will not only simplify the insurance buying process but also establish a new benchmark for convenience in vehicle insurance. At Shory, we are resolutely committed to empowering users through innovative insurance solutions, and this collaboration exemplifies our resolute dedication to this mission. Together with TAMM, we will propel the insurance industry forward, ensuring an exceptional insurance experience for all, driven by the latest advancements in technology."

H.E. Dr. Al Askar said: “We have a clear mandate to transform how Government services are delivered, ensuring citizens, residents, and businesses of Abu Dhabi can access services they need in an efficient and user-centric way. Partnerships with entities such as Shory enable us to drive progress towards achievement of this mandate and deliver a visionary digital ecosystem that offers the highest levels of efficiency in Government service delivery, accelerating Abu Dhabi’s digital transformation.”

This innovative collaboration is set to simplify the insurance buying process, from finding to buying and renewing car insurance, making it easily accessible through TAMM.

Meanwhile, the cutting-edge integration of Shory services with the TAMM platform gives users access to real-time car insurance quotes from a variety of trusted insurance companies in the UAE, and allows them to print or download their policies instantly.

The Power of Convenience at Your Fingertips

The collaboration between Shory and TAMM will help users access a range of affordable car insurance options from top insurance companies, compare quotes, and make an informed decision that aligns with their specific needs and budget. This partnership is estimated to benefit more than 1.7 million current TAMM users across the UAE.

Streamlined purchase process

TAMM users will be able to explore Shory’s accurate insurance options by confirming the vehicle details linked to their Emirates ID. Alternatively, in the case of new vehicles purchases, users will need to input either car plate details or customs card details to view insurance quotes.

Shory will provide TAMM users with access to a range of insurance plans from various top providers. These options include coverage details, premiums, and additional benefits that can be compared side by side to ensure the most suitable plan.

Effortless payments and instant policy issuance

The payment options are supported by “AD Pay,” the secure Abu Dhabi Government payment gateway service. Upon successful payment, users will instantly receive the electronically issued insurance policy, eliminating the need for physical documents, making the policy immediately accessible in the ‘My TAMM’ dashboard.

Benefits of using Shory on TAMM for buying car insurance

User-friendly interface: TAMM offers a user-friendly interface that provides access to an authentic insurance platform, Shory, enhancing the user experience and helping them make informed decisions at every step.

Tailored coverage: Users can customise their insurance coverage to match their specific needs, ensuring comprehensive protection without incurring unnecessary expenses.

Instant policy issuance: Real-time quotes and instant policy issuance help buyers save time and buy policies on the go.

Secure digital transactions: Both TAMM and Shory offer the convenience of secure digital transactions and simplified policy issuance, reducing the need for paperwork.

This partnership marks a new era of convenience for purchasing vehicle insurance with TAMM's user-friendly interface and Shory’s ample service offering coupled with their commitment to continue offering better, more innovative insurance solutions.

About Shory

Shory is an insurtech company that operates in the United Arab Emirates with its headquarter in Abu Dhabi. It specializes in making the insurance experience simpler, quicker, and easier. It operates as a fully licensed insurance broker that is authorized and regulated by the Central Bank of the UAE. Under the current product portfolio, Shory offers online Personal (car insurance) and Corporate insurance solutions like Group Health Insurance, Group Life Insurance, Personal Accident, Property and Casualty Insurance, Motor Fleet Insurance, Marine & Aviation Insurance and Specialty Insurance.