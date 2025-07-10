Dubai - IDeaS, a SAS company and the world’s leading provider of hospitality revenue management software and services, has announced a new partnership with Elaf Group, a local leading hotel group in Saudi Arabia, for the implementation of IDeaS’ G3 Revenue Management System across an initial four hotels in the Elaf Group portfolio.

With this agreement, IDeaS continues to expand its footprint in Saudi Arabia whose ambitious Vision 2030 goals include 362,000 new hotels rooms by 2030 under the Kingdom’s US$110 billion hospitality expansion initiative. Currently, IDeaS’ solutions have been implemented in 144 hotels across the Kingdom, with strong and growing demand projected for the future.

Elaf Group is preparing to double the size of its hotel portfolio in the coming years. By partnering with IDeaS, they will be able to scale their operations effectively and optimize their revenue strategies. The partnership will enable Elaf Group to leverage advanced data-driven insights, enhance their decision-making processes, and ultimately achieve their growth objectives more efficiently.

The Group Pricing capabilities of G3 RMS, with its ability to quickly determine a group’s entire value and the value of any potential business being displaced, are a key component of Elaf Group's decision to partner with IDeas. As hotels in Madinah rely heavily on both pilgrimage-driven groups and leisure business, the ability to accept the most profitable business is crucial. Balancing their demand needs helps hotels optimize occupancy and revenue, ensuring sustainable growth and guest satisfaction.

Mohamed Abbas, Commercial & Revenue Director at Elaf Group said: “We have chosen IDeaS because of their system’s accurate forecasting capabilities, strong pricing tools and inventory controls that can all be managed by a small, centralized team. IDeaS is a reliable partner who will help us drive the revenue growth needed for us to continue our planned expansion in Saudi Arabia.”

Ibrahim Saba, Principal Sales Director - Europe, Middle East & Africa at IDeaS commented: “The G3 Revenue Management System will empower Elaf Group to navigate complex, seasonally dynamic markets like Jeddah and Madinah, while optimizing revenue capture from the growing demand in Riyadh."

About IDeaS

IDeaS, a SAS company, is the world’s leading revenue management software and services provider. Combining industry knowledge with innovative data analytics technology, IDeaS creates sophisticated yet simple ways to empower revenue leaders with precise, automated decisions they can trust. With 35 years of expertise serving hospitality, including hotel, event, and parking clients, IDeaS delivers revenue science to more than 30,000 properties in 164 countries around the world. Results delivered. Revenue transformed. Discover greater profitability at IDeaS.com.

About Elaf Group

Elaf Group was established over 40 years ago and operates hotels in Makkah, Madinah, Jeddah, and Riyadh, all of which enjoy a prestigious international reputation. The Group is renowned for delivering exceptional services to Hajj and Umrah pilgrims, offering hospitality that adheres to the highest standards of quality and efficiency. It is also distinguished by its highly skilled national workforce.