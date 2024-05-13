Dubai - Shory Insurance Broker has partnered with Orient Insurance, a leading insurance provider in the UAE, to offer a new range of car insurance plans designed for GCC specification vehicles in the UAE market.

The collaboration between Orient Insurance and Shory represents a significant advancement in the UAE's insurance landscape, aimed at offering customers accessible, third-party and comprehensive car insurance solutions. The partnership was sealed during a signing ceremony held in Dubai, where Shory's Deputy CEO, Abdulelah Alghofaili and Orient Insurance's Group President, Omer Elamin, formalized the agreement.

Expressing excitement about the collaboration, Shory's Deputy CEO, Abdulelah Alghofaili, emphasized the significance of the partnership, stating, “At Shory, our aim is to simplify the insurance purchasing experience. Collaborating with Orient Insurance expands our offerings and allows us to provide more convenient options to our customers. We are eager about the opportunities this partnership presents.”

In alignment with this sentiment, Orient Insurance's Group President, Omer Elamin, remarked, “This is a great moment. We are proud of our collaboration with Shory and look forward to working closely together as true partners. I am confident that Orient and Shory’s expertise and experience will create a symbiotic partnership that will benefit both, and enhance our chances of delivering superior results in a highly competitive market.”

Recognized for its user-friendly platform, Shory enables customers to get car insurance instantly, in less than 90 seconds. With Orient Insurance's industry experience and Shory's innovative approach, customers can expect an improved insurance buying experience in the UAE.

For more information about Orient car insurance plans available on Shory, visit Shory.