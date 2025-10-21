Partnership supports Dubai’s Smart City vision by eliminating paperwork and streamlining vessel insurance and registration processes

Dubai - Shory, a First.tech company and the UAE’s leading digital insurance platform, has partnered with the Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation (PCFC) to launch the first fully digital marine insurance service integrated directly into the Smart Dubai Maritime Authority (DMA) app.

This collaboration enables vessel owners in Dubai to seamlessly compare and purchase marine insurance policies entirely online. It removes the need for physical visits to marinas, insurance branches or manual paperwork. The integration allows users to complete the entire insurance process from quote to instant policy issuance in just a few clicks.

The Smart DMA app, the official platform for vessel registration and licensing in Dubai, now offers users the ability to access third party and comprehensive marine insurance for all types of vessels at any time and from anywhere. This integration is the first of its kind in Dubai’s maritime landscape and aligns with the Emirate’s broader Smart City strategy.

Aoun Al Smadi, CEO, Shory UAE, says: “This partnership marks a major milestone in Shory’s mission to simplify and digitise insurance across every touchpoint. By embedding our technology directly within the Smart DMA platform, we are enabling marine customers to purchase and issue policies instantly without paperwork, queues or delays. This collaboration reflects our shared vision with Dubai’s government to deliver smarter, faster and more connected services that make everyday life easier for people and businesses alike.”

About Shory

Shory is a First.tech company and the UAE’s leading digital insurance platform, committed to transforming the way people access and manage insurance through technology. Shory benefits from strategic backing and regional scale, enabling it to deliver innovative, customer-centric solutions across travel, vehicle and health insurance. Shory plays a key role in supporting the UAE’s digital transformation agenda, including close collaboration with government entities.

About PCFC

The Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation (PCFC) was officially established in 2001, under the authority of the Dubai Government, with a total of 514 employees working within the organization. There are a number of entities and institutions operating under its umbrella, including the main ports in Dubai such as Port Rashid, Jebel Ali Port, Al Hamriya Port, which are managed by Dubai Ports Authority, in addition to the Department of Planning and Development - Trakhees, the Dubai Maritime Authority and the Office of the Marine Agency for Wooden Dhows, as well as the investment arm and security arm of the corporation, represented by Investment Department and Security Department.

With these entities, we aim to provide services to various customer segments, including companies as well as merchants and individuals from numerous locations in the Emirate of Dubai. The Corporation greatly relies on the innovative use of technology to provide smart and distinguished services to its customers and is constantly working on developing coping mechanisms in line with best practices and to ensure customer happiness and loyalty in line with the guidelines issued by the government.