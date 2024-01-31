Abu Dhabi: Shory, a leading insurance broker based in the UAE, is excited to announce a special partnership with National General Insurance (NGI), rated ‘A-’ by AM Best with a 40-year legacy in the country. This partnership, celebrated in a signing ceremony between Shory's Deputy CEO Abdulelah Alghofaili and NGI's CEO Dr. Abdulzahra A. Ali Al Turki, is focused on making car insurance purchases effortless for buyers in the UAE.

As part of this collaboration, NGI will leverage Shory's digital platforms (website and app) to expand its sales distribution by initially featuring niche comprehensive car insurance products for non-GCC vehicles. Shory, in turn, will enhance its offerings by providing customers with a wider array of comprehensive car insurance policies for non-GCC vehicles in the UAE. The collaboration is to mark the beginning of a partnership that’s set to launch many other insurance products designed to benefit customers across the UAE.

Expressing his enthusiasm about the partnership, Abdulelah Alghofaili, Deputy CEO of Shory, stated, “We are pleased to welcome National General Insurance as a strategic partner for our comprehensive non-GCC quotes. By onboarding trusted insurance providers like NGI, Shory aims to introduce a new name and a new approach to its compelling cohort of insurance partners. Our ultimate aim is to continue to improve the car insurance purchase experience offered to our customers and this time it’s through NGI’s unique comprehensive insurance offering for non-GCC vehicles.

Partnering with Shory advances our strategy to expand and broaden non-GCC car segment reach to a wider customer base” said Dr. Abdulzahra A. Ali Al Turki, CEO, National General Insurance Company (NGI). “We are extremely delighted to enter into this strategic partnership and are always looking at ways to better our reach to the target segment and are confident that Shory is an ideal platform when it comes to customer convenience and technology, which will help our customers to have a better and seamless experience. NGI-Shory together, working as one team will unlock the full potential and place our customers ahead”, he added.

Shory, a fully licensed insurance broker regulated by the Central Bank of the UAE, specializes in streamlining and accelerating car insurance buying in a transparent and secure manner. Utilizing cutting-edge AI technology, Shory aims to provide the fastest car insurance solutions, with a commitment to delivering accurate quotes and instant policies in less than 90 seconds - 100% digitally. The AI-powered platform allows users to conveniently purchase car insurance instantly, anytime and anywhere, simply by entering their Emirates ID number.

This partnership between Shory and National General Insurance is set to change the way people think about car insurance in the UAE. Shory remains committed to its mission of making insurance buying simpler, quicker and more secure and this collaboration with NGI is a big step in that direction.