Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: Shipsy, a leading SaaS-based AI-powered supply chain orchestration and execution platform provider, recently highlighted its plan to go bullish with its Warehouse Management System (WMS) offering in the GCC and KSA region.

In October last year, Shipsy acquired Stockone, a cloud-based WMS that specialises in enabling manufacturers, pharmaceutical businesses, retailers, and eCommerce companies to scale fulfilment operations, manage compliance, gain real-time inventory visibility, boost workforce productivity, and enhance customer experience.

“Adding a WMS to our core offering now makes it possible for businesses in GCC and KSA to experience the power of a fully integrated fulfilment and logistics platform. Enterprises can drive comprehensive logistics optimisation, supply chain management, and seamless fulfilment to ensure cost-efficient, compliant, agile and customer-centric supply chain operations,” said Soham Chokshi, CEO and Co-Founder of Shipsy.

The WMS market is dominated by legacy and investment-intensive systems. Shipsy’s WMS deployments in APAC are already establishing the company as a new-age agile player in the segment with rapid and economical go-live.

Fast implementation, seamless integration with Shipsy and other TMS platforms, robust adherence to compliance standards, ensuring high levels of inventory accuracy and visibility, and boosting warehouse productivity are driving the rapid adoption of Shipsy WMS.

Today, a large pharmaceutical company is using Shipsy WMS to ensure compliance with FDA 21 CFR 11, GMP and GDP, the world’s fastest downloaded shopping app to shrink loss due expiry by 50%, and India’s largest integrated manufacturer and assembler of fluid transmission products to achieve 99.9% inventory accuracy.

KSA's strategic position as a crossroads between Europe, Asia, and Africa enhances its appeal as a crucial trade hub. The nation is vigorously fostering foreign trade and industrialisation, drawing global firms to establish manufacturing and distribution centres. Consequently, there is a growing need for warehousing and transportation services to bolster import, export, and domestic supply chains. Hence, a completely integrated warehouse and transportation management platform will play a pivotal role in enhancing warehouse operations, improving shipment visibility, enhancing multi-carrier operations and optimising logistics costs.

According to Data Bridge Market Research, the Saudi Arabia warehousing market is expected to reach USD 13,214.96 billion by 2030, growing with a substantial CAGR of 4.5% from 2023 to 2030. To tap into this lucrative opportunity and boost local presence, Shipsy has rigorously onboard top local talent at its regional HQ in Riyadh.

The Gulf has been instrumental in the company's growth trajectory, contributing 35% of its overall revenue. Shipsy has also been expanding its advisory board in the GCC to empower businesses to better navigate economic, geopolitical, and environmental disruptions and deliver on evolving customer demands. Shipsy onboarded Peter Somers, the former CEO of Emirates Post and Bpost and currently the Group CEO of Bob Eco Group, as an advisor for the region.

About Shipsy:

Shipsy's AI-powered supply chain orchestration and execution platform empowers Shippers & Logistics companies to save costs, reduce working capital, ensure operational resilience and elevate customer experience. Shipsy's intuitive, adaptive, seamlessly integrated and modular platform leverages co-pilots predictive and prescriptive intelligence to plan supply chain asset requirements, plan and execute transportation and improve warehousing and inventory operations, all the while making every delivery quicker, greener and more profitable. Shipsy's 350+ team is based out of India, Dubai, and Indonesia serving 275+ customers across the globe. Shipsy tracks 650,000+ containers per month, procures freight worth $150mn+ per month, and powers 60mn+ parcels per month. On a broader perspective, Shipsy has integrations with 64+ major shipping lines, 50+ third-party logistics companies, 300+ freight forwarders, 50+ customs agents, and a network of over 20,000 global shippers. To learn more about us, please visit www.shipsy.io.

