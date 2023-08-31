Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Shipsy, a leading SaaS-based smart logistics management platform provider, announced the launch of its AI co-pilot, LIA–Logistics Intelligent Assistant. LIA leverages predictive and prescriptive intelligence to empower businesses to build proactive logistics management strategies.

A Forbes research highlighted that logistics, supply chain and transportation are undergoing an era of profound transformation driven by AI and ML. It mentioned that by 2035, AI is expected to increase the productivity of enterprises by 38-40%.

Traditional or reactive ways of managing logistics incidents take days to identify operational issues. Delays in notifying the right stakeholder further prolong decision-making processes. All these ultimately impact customer experience and significantly increase the chances of SLA breaches.

LIA proactively and continuously analyses logistics KPIs. It notifies the right stakeholder in real time in case of any anomalies or if any operational thresholds are about to be breached to prevent failures. While businesses can set their own thresholds and time limits to ensure that the incidents or issues raised by LIA are highly accurate and tailored to their unique business requirements, the LIA co-pilot also leverages Artificial Intelligence to come up with the thresholds automatically to understand what is going wrong.

For example, the logistics co-pilot proactively identifies if a shipment is likely to breach the SLA commitment, drivers are deviating from the route planned, shipment protocols are not being followed, hubs where processing capacity is likely to be breached and many more such issues. It also recommends corrective measures based on historical data, and logistics stakeholders can manage and execute these recommendations on a single screen.

"Great customer experiences start with meticulous planning and execution. Step into the new era of logistics management with Shipsy's AI co-pilot, LIA will empower logistics leaders to keep a firm step on the new era of logistics management by transitioning from reactive to proactive logistics management. Leveraging AI, logistics stakeholders can now proactively safeguard customer experience, enhance operational SLA, drastically reduce time to resolve issues and exhaustively monitor KPIs and unlock management bandwidth," says Soham Chokshi, CEO and Co-Founder of Shipsy.

About Shipsy:

Shipsy enables businesses worldwide to build a resilient, connected, agile, sustainable, and autonomous supply chain and logistics operations. Its smart logistics management platform empowers businesses to significantly reduce operating costs, lower carbon footprint, enhance customer experiences, boost delivery productivity, and drive seamless cross-border freight movement. Shipsy's 350+ team is based out of India, Dubai, Indonesia and Africa serving 220+ customers across the globe. Shipsy tracks 650,000+ containers per month, procure freight worth $150mn+ per month, and powers 60mn+ parcels per month. On a broader perspective, Shipsy has integrations with 64+ major shipping lines, 50+ third-party logistics companies, 300+ freight forwarders, 50+ customs agents, and a network of over 20,000 global shippers. To learn more LIA please visit shipsy.io/lia/.

