Dubai, UAE: SHIFT Car Rental, a leading provider of premium car rental and fleet management solutions in the UAE, operating under AWR Mobility Services, introduces its first-ever ‘Rent-to-Own’ campaign. This initiative gives UAE residents an exclusive opportunity to drive brand-new vehicles without the burden of long-term commitments or financial constraints.

Launched in partnership with Chery UAE and running until 28 Feb 2025, the program provides a unique solution, prioritizing flexibility, affordability, and convenience. It reflects SHIFT’s commitment to delivering an integrated rental experience tailored to the growing demand for personal transportation options in the UAE.

The ‘Rent-to-Own’ promotion offers a seamless and straightforward process, allowing customers to access a range of Chery vehicles while receiving instant approvals and same-day delivery. This approach eliminates hidden costs, bank involvement, and interest charges, making it a hassle-free alternative for those seeking mobility with no ownership obligations. The extensive selection available ensures drivers can choose a car that fits their specific lifestyle and preferences.

Aligning with the country’s emphasis on advancing mobility and smart solutions, the initiative positions SHIFT as a key contributor to shaping the future of transportation in the region. Residents can drive a new car without the responsibilities tied to ownership, while enjoying the flexibility to purchase the vehicle at the end of the rental period. This makes it a practical and appealing choice for commuters looking for an easy transition to becoming car owners.

Chery, a globally recognized automotive brand, plays a pivotal role in this partnership. Known for its advanced technology and high-quality vehicles, Chery’s cooperation with SHIFT ensures that customers in the UAE have access to stylish, reliable, and state-of-the-art cars. This collaboration strengthens the campaign’s promise of delivering an unparalleled driving experience backed by the trust and legacy of both brands.

As part of the AW Rostamani Group, SHIFT leverages decades of expertise and a reputation for excellence in vehicle management. With a fleet of over 12,000 vehicles and a strong network of 15 branches across the UAE, SHIFT delivers tailored solutions that ensure convenience and reliability. The company’s commitment to customer satisfaction is evident through its range of services, including 24/7 roadside assistance, e-billing options, and personalized support. These features make SHIFT a trusted name in the UAE’s mobility sector.

SHIFT Car Rental has consistently set new standards in the UAE’s car rental market. As an ISO-certified company, it has earned multiple accolades, including the Sheikh Khalifa Excellence Award and the Dubai Quality Appreciation Programme Award. These recognitions reflect its dedication to delivering quality and innovation. With its strong focus on technological advancements, SHIFT continues to enhance its services, making it easier for customers to manage their rentals through features such as online dashboards and auto service reminders.

