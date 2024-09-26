Dubai, UAE – SHIFT Car Rental, a leading provider of premium car rental and fleet management solutions in the UAE, has expanded its network with the opening of two new branches this summer—SHIFT at City Centre Me’aisem in Dubai and SHIFT at Al Wahda Mall in Abu Dhabi. This growth strengthens SHIFT’s presence and reinforces its focus on delivering top-tier mobility services and customer satisfaction.

With these additions, SHIFT now operates 14 branches nationwide, supporting a fleet of over 12,000 vehicles. This expansion addresses the growing demand for reliable, high-quality car rental services.

SHIFT consistently outperforms its competitors in customer satisfaction, as reflected in its impressive Google reviews. The company boasts an average rating of 4.6 out of 5, compared to the industry average of 3.74. This strong performance underscores SHIFT's stellar reputation, exemplary services, young fleet, and leadership in the market.

The new branch in Al Wahda Mall, along with other existing branches in Abu Dhabi, is expected to enhance connectivity within the capital’s community. SHIFT's customer-centric services, including personalized support, seamless booking, and 24/7 roadside assistance, further highlight its dedication to maintaining the highest standards in the industry.

Looking ahead, SHIFT plans to continue its growth by expanding its network and introducing new services that meet the evolving needs of its customers. For more information about SHIFT Car Rental and its services, please visit www.shiftcarrental.com.

About SHIFT Car Rental

Shift Car Rental, part of the AW Rostamani Group's AWR Mobility, is a leading provider of premium car rental and fleet management solutions in the UAE. Shift provides all-around commercial packages for both short-term and long-term vehicle leasing.

Shift Car Rental understands the unique concerns of its clients, providing customized top-of-the-line solutions that suit both individuals and businesses. With a keen focus on innovative technology, Shift ensures seamless communication and collaboration through a dedicated web portal connected to high-speed, state-of-the-art servers. ISO-certified and recognized with the Sheikh Khalifa Excellence Award (SKEA), and Ideas Arabia by Dubai Quality Awards, the Dubai Quality Appreciation Programme (DQAP) Award, Shift is the only car rental company to have won both awards.

Serving over 700 corporate clients and managing a robust fleet of more than 12,000 vehicles, Shift supplies efficient and cost-effective vehicle management options, delivering reliable, flexible, and top-notch service that exceeds expectations. With a commitment to quality, Shift offers innovative features such as auto service reminders, personalized toll-free support, spot rentals, and e-billing through an online dashboard. Additionally, Shift provides 24/7 roadside and accident assistance, along with hassle-free maintenance scheduling.

For more information, visit www.shiftcarrental.com