Doha: The Sharjah Entrepreneurship Center (Sheraa) continues its drive to make an impact at the current Web Summit Qatar, taking place from February 26th to 29th at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Center (DECC). Sheraa’s participation as a platinum partner at the global tech-focused gathering highlights its commitment to supporting startups, building international connections and fostering innovation.

Inspiring the next generation

Commenting on their participation, Najla Al Midfa, CEO of Sheraa stated, “The global platform of Web Summit Qatar presents an ideal opportunity to showcase Sharjah’s reputation as a prime destination for founders and the comprehensive capabilities of our supportive ecosystem. We remain committed to fostering a thriving environment where aspiring entrepreneurs can translate their dreams into impactful realities, and by sharing the inspiring stories of our startups and the invaluable resources we offer, we hope to ignite a spark of passion and empower the next generation of innovators to leave their mark on the world.”

Showcasing Sharjah’s entrepreneurial spirit

Through its immersive booth at the inaugural Web Summit Qatar 2024, Sheraa is showcasing their supportive ecosystem and various programmes and initiatives as well as providing a platform for four exceptional startups that are creating an impact in their respective industries of EdTech, the Creative Economy, and Manufacturing.

Skyvertise is an aerial advertising drone technology startup from Sharjah. . They create captivating drone light shows, offering an eco-friendly alternative to traditional event experiences. Their unique "Text to Drone Show AI" technology translates ideas into precise aerial formations, enhancing creativity and safety. Additionally, Skyvertise's SkyTruck, the first mobile drone nest, enables flexible, rapid deployment of shows. By leveraging cutting-edge technology, Skyvertise transforms the airspaces into a canvas for creativity, ensuring that messages not only capture attention but leave a lasting impact.

Eyouth is one of the leading EdTech startups in the MENA region with a vast user base of over 2 million learners across 300 different careers, facilitating over 450,000 job placements for their graduates. Their commitment to facilitating continuous learning, skill development, and industry-relevant education positions EYouth Learning as a key player in advancing the educational landscape.

AR Engineering focuses on creating Extended Reality (XR) experiences, offering digital solutions in industries. Their services include an all-in-one cloud-based procedure delivery platform for educators and engineers, AR Academy for educational institutions, guided sessions for training and onboarding, digital twinning for content creation, and tailored XR solutions for businesses. The company was also recently inducted into the Aerospace Xelerated Programme for their fourth cohort which is led by Boeing and run in partnership with the Tawazun Council of the UAE.

Remal IoT specialises in developing innovative Internet of Things (IoT) boards and tools, enabling users to learn, explore, and create in the field of IoT. Their offerings include various IoT boards like Shabakah, Nabd, and Atlas, each designed for specific applications such as Wi-Fi, Bluetooth Mesh, and Low Energy applications. Operating in and around the Manufacturing sector, Remal IoT empowers individuals and companies to create cutting-edge, locally-made tech products.

These startups collectively represent a spectrum of industries, showcasing the diversity and innovation that thrive within Sharjah’s entrepreneurial ecosystem. Through insightful discussions and interactive booth presentations at Web Summit Qatar 2024, Sheraa showcases Sharjah's vibrant startup landscape and its impactful role in shaping the region's future.

Web Summit Qatar, held for the first time in the region, is part of the globally renowned events that take place in Europe, North America, South America, and Asia. Widely regarded as the world's largest technology events, these gatherings foster connections and ignite ideas with the potential to transform the world.

Established in 2016, the Sharjah Entrepreneurship Center (Sheraa) is a UAE organisation dedicated to building the entrepreneurial ecosystem and supporting the success of entrepreneurs. Sheraa aims to cultivate Sharjah's entrepreneurial ecosystem by offering tailored programs for every stage of the entrepreneurial journey and has supported over 150 startups till date through acceleration and incubation programs. Sheraa’s portfolio startups have raised over $161 million in funding, generated $247 million in revenue, and created 1600+ jobs. From ideation to scaling and exits, Sheraa provides a comprehensive roadmap for success, having validated over 1,300 ideas to date.