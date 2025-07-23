Deadline for applications is September 7, 2025

S3 Enables Access to Funding and Helping Startups Expand into New Markets

Sharjah, The Sharjah Entrepreneurship Center (Sheraa) is inviting early-stage UAE-based startups to apply for the latest edition of its flagship Sharjah Startup Studio (S3) program. Designed to empower founders to scale their businesses, the program offers an array of benefits and services, including access industry expert advisory, funding opportunities, essential resources, specialized mentorship, and software tools valued at over AED 3 million

Applications are open until September 7, 2025, with 20 selected startups embarking on an intensive four-month journey. Participants will gain practical experience, tailored guidance, and access to Sheraa’s extensive network of investors and strategic partners. S3 provides a holistic environment that equips startups to shape their growth strategies, create customized playbooks, and accelerate their path to scale.

The program welcomes applications from UAE-based startups operating across Sheraa’s four priority sectors: EdTech, Sustainability, Advanced Manufacturing, and Creative Industries. Startups looking to join can apply through: https://www.startups.sheraa.ae

HE Sara Abdelaziz Al Nuaimi, CEO of Sheraa, said: “Sharjah Startup Studio S3 is a continuation of our commitment to backing entrepreneurs, equipping them with the tools, resources, and confidence to scale their businesses. Through this program, we support startups in advancing their current business models and expanding their operations to become key contributors to local, regional, and global economies. By empowering founders, we’re reinforcing Sharjah’s and the UAE’s position as leading hubs for entrepreneurship and innovation on the global stage.”

The program is structured around three core pillars: Scaling, Supporting, and Securing. Under the Scaling pillar, startups gain access to Sheraa’s “Centers of Excellence” network and warm partner introductions, established to drive innovation-led economic growth in the region. This access helps founders strengthen internal operations, scale their teams, and manage growth with efficiency and confidence.

The Supporting pillar focuses on honing founders’ skills in investor relations, pitch preparation, and securing strategic investments that enable long-term growth. Meanwhile, the Securing pillar offers a practical roadmap for building strong business networks, complemented by workspace solutions and credits for essential services to help startups thrive.

S3 also connects founders with seasoned entrepreneurs and industry leaders in an environment designed for collaboration and knowledge exchange. This exposure helps startups align their products with market needs and accelerates their journey toward sustainable growth.

Recognizing that access to capital remains one of the biggest challenges for early-stage companies, S3 prioritizes facilitating connections with investors and providing strategic guidance to help startups secure funding and expand into new markets. Previous cohorts have already demonstrated significant impact, with alumni successfully scaling their operations and entering new markets through the comprehensive support ecosystem.

Sharjah Startup Studio received over 2,300 applications for its 2024 cohort. This strong demand underscores the studio’s rising stature as a catalyst for innovation and entrepreneurship, and its ability to attract high-quality ventures that are shaping Sharjah’s and the UAE’s knowledge economy.