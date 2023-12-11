From pathbreaking tech in waste management and ESG reporting, green-cleaning materials, to ethical fashion, homegrown founders exhibiting under the Sharjah Entrepreneurship Center’s umbrella are demonstrating powerful & applicable solutions to global leaders at the UN Climate Conference

Sharjah: The UAE’s ambitious goal of achieving Net Zero emissions by 2050 is testament to its commitment to addressing climate change head-on. A big part of the efforts to achieve this goal is going to be put in by the nation’s SMEs-driven economy, and Sharjah Entrepreneurship Center (Shreaa)’s ongoing participation at the 2023 UN Climate Change Conference (UNFCCC COP28) is highlighting just how groundbreaking startups committed to driving sustainability, are paving the way for realising this envisioned future.

A visit to the Sheraa exhibition, which has turned the spotlight on five incredible disruptors from around the world, namely, Candam Technologies, Green Future Project (GFP), Kyma, Manhat, and Leukeather, will introduce one to pioneering technologies and ideas that are swiftly putting sustainability in action.

Sheraa paves the way for the future, highlighting start-ups with an action-oriented approach to sustainability

Amongst the five participating startups, who can be found at the Sheraa exhibition in the Green Zone until December 12, Candam Technologies and GFP won Sheraa’s Access Sharjah Challenge 2023 earlier this year benefiting from AED 500K worth of POC implementation support and expansion in Sharjah. With leading partners like BEEAH Group and Sharjah Sustainable City (SSC), this year the global challenge endorsed by the UAE Ministry of Climate Change and Environment was themed after the UAE’s Year of Sustainability initiative.

Candam Technologies offers a groundbreaking solution that aids waste management through affordable tech-driven Return and Earn initiatives that offer efficient identification and sorting of various packaging materials, and contribute to a circular economy.

Homegrown startup, Green Future Project, has delivered exceptional work in designing a comprehensive Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution for ESG reporting and sustainable practices, enabling businesses to monitor, reduce, and offset their carbon footprint in real-time.

They are joined by three more startups, Kyma, Manhat, and Leukeather, who bring unique perspectives to sustainability. Kyma introduces an eco-friendly surface cleaner in tablet form, promoting reusing and refilling spray bottles. Manhat focuses on sustainable water technologies, utilising naturally evaporating water to address water and food security. Leukeather presents a vegetal leather alternative, demonstrating the potential for sustainable and ethical fashion.

Aiming for a triple bottom line: People, planet, and prosperity

Najla Al Midfa, CEO of Sheraa, expresses pride in these startups, stating, “Sheraa is not just an incubator; it's a catalyst for transformative ideas. We believe in the power of entrepreneurship to shape a sustainable future. The startups showcased at COP28 exemplify the impact that can be achieved when innovation meets purpose. We are not merely supporting businesses; we are shaping a legacy of positive change. Sheraa is honoured to be at the forefront of this journey, empowering startups that go beyond profit, aiming for a triple bottom line: people, planet, and prosperity”.

“To aspiring change makers and innovators, Sheraa stands ready to empower your journey. Join us in creating a sustainable future through entrepreneurship,” Al Midfa added.

Sheraa's commitment to sustainability is more than an initiative; it is a core principle. By showcasing portfolio startups at COP 28, Sheraa aims to not only highlight their success but also inspire a new generation of environmentally minded disruptors in the UAE.

The UNFCCC COP 28 brings together world leaders, businesses, scientists, and stakeholders to collaborate on solutions for climate change. With over 70,000 delegates in attendance, the conference serves as a global platform to address pressing environmental challenges.

About Sheraa

Sheraa is a leading entrepreneurship center based in Sharjah, UAE, dedicated to supporting and empowering startups in their journey towards success. The center provides mentorship, funding, and resources to foster innovation and entrepreneurship.