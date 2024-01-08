Dubai, UAE – SHEIN, the global online retailer of fashion, beauty, and lifestyle products, has announced its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) roadmap for 2024. With a commitment to making a positive impact, SHEIN aims to contribute to poverty alleviation, holistic child development, and the promotion of women's empowerment and gender equality.

For the coming year, SHEIN has outlined a series of initiatives designed to create tangible benefits for communities. This includes active participation in Ramadan donation campaigns, back-to-school drives, and warm winter initiatives. The goal is to support education and extend assistance to those in need. Additionally, SHEIN will return as a sponsor for the October Breast Cancer Month event organized charity organizations, building on the success of its involvement this year.

The announcement builds on the achievements of SHEIN's CSR cycle for 2023, marked by impactful campaigns such as the ongoing 'Powered by Love' CSR program. This initiative, dedicated to increasing awareness of autism, will extend into 2024.

In collaboration with the Charitable Society of Autism Families, SHEIN donated SAR 400,000 to support the rehabilitation of 20 children with autism spectrum disorder. Launched officially in March 2023, the program gained momentum during Autism Awareness Month in April with the creation of the socially-responsible clothing line, SHEIN X Autism Heroes. This collection was introduced during Ramadan and celebrates diversity and inclusion by featuring artworks from autistic designers, with 50% of sales dedicated to supporting educational resources for children with autism and their families.

Key highlights from SHEIN's 2023 CSR initiatives include the "Be their Warmth" winter campaign in partnership with Emirates Red Crescent, where SHEIN donated clothing to refugees and displaced persons from over 30 countries. In support of the Purple Saturday initiative organized by the Saudi Authority for the Care of Persons with Disabilities (APD), SHEIN provided a 20% discount, empowering and supporting disabled individuals in Saudi Arabia as they shopped on the SHEIN platform. The company is poised to return as a participant in the Purple Saturday Campaign in 2024.

SHEIN also collaborated with the Saudi non-profit organization E7twa22, sponsoring 5,000 school supplies to benefit 3,000 primary school students from underprivileged families. This partnership extended to the Saudi Warm Winter Campaign, with SHEIN donating 5,787 pieces of winter clothing and household items to assist low-income families.

SHEIN remains committed to driving positive change through its CSR initiatives, reflecting its dedication to social responsibility and community welfare globally.

