Inclusive education and support services empower parents to become effective advocates for children facing cognitive, behavioral, and sensory challenges

Second edition of the support sessions to be held in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia in September, free to attend for all

Dubai, UAE: SHEIN, a global online retailer of fashion, beauty, and lifestyle products, has partnered with Maharat Learning Center, the UAE’s first institute for Applied Behavioral Analysis (ABA) therapy, for a specialized support program for parents with children facing autism spectrum disorder and other cognitive, behavioral, and sensory challenges. The initiative aims to equip caregivers with inclusive training, educational resources, and support services to become effective advocates for their kids and empower them to reach their highest potential.

The free-to-attend three-day program commenced yesterday, welcoming more than 20 participants at Movenpick Hotel & Apartments, Bur Dubai. The sessions will run until Wednesday, 31 August, where experts will offer guidance on how to effectively contribute to children’s overall development by fostering social, adaptive, and academic skills.

Topics range from language development and growth, understanding the function of existing behaviors, and proven methods to foster integration with peers. Industry professionals will also explore analytical behavior therapy strategies to enhance care and support, while stimulating independence and enhancing children’s intellectual abilities.

Autism spectrum disorder is prevalent across the region, with the UAE Ministry of Community Development registering more than 4,500 cases. According to the World Population Review, the wider GCC recorded autism rates above 100 per 10,000 people. Awareness, education, and early intervention services are key to improving the lives of the affected children and their families, and this is a shared vision that unites SHEIN and the Maharat Learning Center.

The second edition of the specialized training program will be held in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia in September. Workshops will be free to attend and open to the community.

SHEIN will further cement its partnership with Maharat Learning Centre for the brand’s first-ever Fashion Show for Kids in October to promote positive self-image for children of determination. Full details will be announced in the coming weeks.

Maharat Learning Centre was established in 2007 as an inclusive educational institute where any young people with special needs can acquire the skills required to make their way in the world. It covers the full spectrum of learning and support for children and young adults with a variety of learning and special educational needs, with branches across UAE and Saudi Arabia. It is the region’s first center to offer such courses in both Arabic and English, including one-to-one sessions backed by inclusion support services and shadow teaching.

-Ends-

About SHEIN

SHEIN is a global fashion and lifestyle e-retailer committed to making the beauty of fashion accessible to all. We use on-demand manufacturing technology to connect suppliers to our agile supply chain, reducing inventory waste and enabling us to deliver a variety of affordable products to customers around the world. From our global offices, we reach customers in more than 150 countries. To learn more about SHEIN, visit www.SHEIN.com.

For more information:

SHEIN_AR Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/shein_ar/

SHEIN_AR Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SHEINMIDDLEEAST/

SHEIN_AR Twitter: https://twitter.com/shein_ar/

SHEIN_AR TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@shein_ar_official

SHEIN_AR Snapchat: https://www.snapchat.com/add/sheinarabia

SHEIN app (Apple Store & Google Play): https://shein.onelink.me/v4LI/6f9bd272