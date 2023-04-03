Celebrations kick start across the region with the launch of the ‘SHEIN x Autism Heroes’ collection featuring artwork created by individuals with autism including UAE artist Abdulla Lutfi

Campaign invites the community to join the celebrations via #IWearBlue social media competition

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: SHEIN, a global online retailer of fashion, beauty, and lifestyle products, celebrates Autism Awareness Month this April with the regional launch of the ‘SHEIN x Autism Heroes’ collection and #IWearBlue social media competition. With the aim to foster inclusivity and raise awareness, the celebrations are part of the SHEIN “Powered by Love” program.

In partnership with the Charitable Society of Autism Families, the SHEIN x Autism Heroes collection incorporates artwork created by individuals on the autism spectrum, Abdullah Alammari, Kareem Moussa, Abdel Aziz Mufleh Al Foaidel & Bader Mufleh Al Foaidel as well as renowned UAE artist Abdulla Lutfi. Launching across the region on April 2nd, the pieces serve as creative platforms for the individuals to express themselves. Fifty percent of the proceeds from the sales will be donated to the Charitable Society of Autism Families with the aim to provide opportunities for growth and development.

SHEIN encourages people to spread love across social media throughout the month by commenting on the brand’s social posts with words of positivity and encouragement for the children with autism. The top messages will be shared during a community event hosted by the Charitable Society of Autism Families in Saudi Arabia, featuring a special visit by the Powered by Love Ambassador Jood Aziz, alongside a host of exciting games and interactive activities.

HH Prince Saud bin Abdulaziz bin Farhan Al Saud, Chairman of the Board at Charitable Society of Autism Families said " I am proud in the artistic talents of the children on the autism spectrum participating in the campaign, showcasing how they were able to overcome obstacles with their skills and sky is no limit creative abilities.” He added, "It is remarkable to see SHEIN supporting our children on the autism spectrum continuously, highlighting their social responsibility and high awareness to a group that is so special to us”.

Social media users who join SHEIN in their efforts of creating a more inclusive environment, also stand the chance to win exciting prizes. Participants are encouraged to share their favorite outfits in blue – a colour associated with supporting Autism awareness – under the hashtag #IWearBlue. Following their words of encouragement on the giveaway posts, winners will receive a SHEIN gift card as well as a digital thank you note from the artists of the collection and Jood Aziz.

The SHEIN x Autism Heroes collection is part of SHEIN’s ongoing CSR programs under the umbrella of “Powered by Love”, enabling children with autism across Saudi Arabia and the UAE to better integrate within the community and achieve their full potential.

In line with this commitment, SHEIN has donated SAR 400,000 to the Charitable Society of Autism Families, $40,000 to the Maharat Learning Centre; conducted specialized training sessions for parents and caregivers; hosted its first-ever Fashion Show for kids; and organized a community fair.

The collection is now available on http://m.shein.com/ar/campaigns/shein_autismheroes.

About SHEIN

SHEIN is a global fashion and lifestyle e-retailer committed to making the beauty of fashion accessible to all. We use on-demand manufacturing technology to connect suppliers to our agile supply chain, reducing inventory waste and enabling us to deliver a variety of affordable products to customers around the world. From our global offices, we reach customers in more than 150 countries. To learn more about SHEIN, visit www.SHEIN.com.

