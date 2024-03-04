Sharjah: Detailed site visits to three upcoming project developments of the Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq) have been led by Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairperson of Shurooq, in Sharjah’s historic and naturally diverse eastern region of Khorfakkan. Sheikha Bodour was accompanied on her visit by H.E. Ahmed Obaid Al Qaseer, Chief Executive Officer of Shurooq, and several of the authority’s departmental directors.

Currently in different phases of development, the projects, namely, Najd Al Meqsar Village, Khorfakkan Beach, and the LUX* Al Jabal Resort, have all been envisioned by Shurooq to offer a fresh boost to Sharjah and the region’s appeal as a destination for sustainable heritage, leisure, tourism, and hospitality.

During the inspection of the Najd Al Meqsar Village project, it was noted that Phase 1 is nearing completion. A collaboration between the Authority for Initiatives Implementation (Mubadara) and Shurooq, the development includes seven heritage accommodation units that are built on the foundations of the village’s original, centuries-old architecture, and is fronted by a welcoming reception area, a 300-year-old fort, and a mosque. All Phase 1 developments will soon be open to day visitors and overnight lodgers to enjoy.

Najd Al Meqsar is situated on a mountaintop near to Wadi Shie – one of the most significant ancient gathering centres in Khorfakkan, and the charming village offers scenic hiking trails, horseback riding routes, and nature walks. The Najd Al Meqsar project reflects Shurooq’s commitment to supporting Sharjah government’s vision of restoring and preserving the local environment and reviving the archaeological and historical sites for present and future generations to enjoy sustainably.

Khorfakkan Beach phase 2 completed; LUX* Al Jabal Resort on the horizon

Additionally, Sheikha Bodour also witnessed the latest enhancements to Khorfakkan Beach. Phase 2 of the project has recently completed, adding 2.5 kilometres of beach to the 1 kilometre completed in Phase 1. The impressive and inclusive beach destination now spans an impressive 3.5 kilometres and is acclaimed for its diverse recreational offering. Home to an array of new attractions, including beachfront restaurants a fully equipped gym, and additional service facilities, this renovation enhances accessibility for all, transforming Khorfakkan Beach into a welcoming social space for gatherings, thereby reinforcing its status as a central hub for leisure and relaxation in Sharjah's eastern region.

Further, Sheikha Bodour observed the latest developments at LUX* Al Jabal Resort. With its 45 cabins, the resort is an eco-friendly space that redefines luxury while honouring its natural surroundings. Nestled amidst the rugged beauty of Al Soueifa mountain, the resort’s unique accommodations, crafted from sustainable Finnish pine, offer guests a harmonious blend of comfort and environmental consciousness. With its panoramic views of the Arabian Sea and commitment to sustainable practices, LUX* Al Jabal Resort exemplifies Shurooq's vision of responsible tourism.

Reflecting on Shurooq's dedication to cultural preservation and sustainable development, Sheikha Bodour stated: “With each project, Shurooq reaffirms its role as a catalyst for growth and development, enriching Sharjah’s tourism landscape and ensuring a sustainable future for generations to come. Our projects in the eastern region exemplifies our commitment to nurturing Sharjah’s authentic, centuries-old heritage and environment. By blending tradition with innovation, we aim to create exceptional visitor experiences that showcase our cultural richness, while also safeguarding our natural treasures for future generations to enjoy.”

Video Link - https://we.tl/t-wBRJAC8kBC