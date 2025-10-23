DUBAI, United Arab Emirates--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Sheikh Ahmed Dalmook Al Maktoum has formed Inmā Emirates Holdings, a Dubai-based entity established to consolidate private investments in sustainable development ventures and large-scale impact projects across emerging markets previously conducted through Sheikh Ahmed Dalmook’s family office.

Derived from the Arabic root N-M-A, for growth and long-term sustainability, Inmā’s operating philosophy is grounded in four core values – Collaboration, Foresight, Responsibility, and Adaptability and a commitment to measurable impact. The privately held holding company was designed to apply institutional discipline to relationship-driven investing while keeping the focus on delivery and durability rather than ceremony or short-term optics.

As Chairman, Sheikh Ahmed Dalmook will oversee strategy and governance as the group formalizes a model that aims to align interests between business and government to deliver practical gains: strengthening essential services, improving institutional capacity, and supporting inclusive private-sector growth.

Key pillars of Inmā’s impact expansion include:

Infrastructure with compounding public benefit: reliable power, efficient mobility, and resilient community assets that lower operating risk over an asset’s life.

reliable power, efficient mobility, and resilient community assets that lower operating risk over an asset’s life. Technology for state capacity : secure identity, interoperable data platforms, and scalable digital public services designed for everyday use by citizens and administrators.

: secure identity, interoperable data platforms, and scalable digital public services designed for everyday use by citizens and administrators. Real estate development: sustainable, mixed-use, and community-anchored projects that strengthen urban resilience, expand access to essential services, and attract long-term investment.

“Inmā Emirates Holdings reflects our conviction that the principles which have guided Dubai’s own development—discipline, partnership, and foresight—can contribute meaningfully to progress beyond our borders. From Dubai to the world, our goal is to apply these values in cooperation with governments and institutions seeking durable, measurable growth,” Sheikh Ahmed Dalmook said.

Illustrative cases of Inmā’s pragmatic public-private investment model include a 50-year Karachi Port Trust concession in Pakistan with Abu Dhabi Ports, a 36.6 MW power plant supporting energy reliability in Equatorial Guinea, as well as strategic support for Talent Plus, a UAE-based digital-economy affiliate with regional reach. The company’s global footprint spans over a dozen states, with a track record of large-scale ventures established over more than 10 years under the leadership of Sheikh Ahmed Dalmook.

Inmā’s governance is structured with investment-committee oversight, explicit risk controls, and project-level KPIs such as service uptime, income uplift, jobs created, or emissions avoided, tracked against realistic timelines and, where appropriate, validated by qualified third parties. Financially, the group will pursue a returns-with-responsibility posture, sizing investments to project absorption capacity and seeking co-financing with institutions and strategic corporations where that improves durability and cost of capital.

About Inmā Emirates Holdings

Inmā Emirates Holdings is a Dubai-based holding company founded by Sheikh Ahmed Dalmook Al Maktoum to advance responsible investment and development partnerships across emerging markets. Derived from the Arabic term meaning growth and sustainability, Inmā serves as a platform for public-private collaboration in technology, infrastructure, and real estate.

The company’s work is guided by the values of collaboration, foresight, responsibility, and adaptability, and its mission is to promote sustainable growth by aligning capital, expertise, and policy in projects that deliver measurable impact. Inmā’s portfolio spans multiple regions, supporting governments and businesses in developing scalable, long-term solutions that enhance economic resilience and improve quality of life.

