Dubai, UAE – Amid rising demand for regionally inspired hospitality experiences, Shaza Hotels is emerging as a leading regional brand poised for strategic expansion across the Middle East and key Muslim-friendly markets. With an ethos rooted in Eastern traditions and a progressive vision for the future, Shaza is one of the few brands successfully bridging the gap between regional identity and global appeal.

Shaji Abu Salih, Vice President, Business Development and Growth, Shaza Hotels and Mysk by Shaza, stated, “Today, investors and travellers alike are placing greater value on culturally immersive brands that speak to local narratives. The beauty of regional brands like Shaza is our ability to be agile, authentic, and closely aligned with community values. This builds loyalty not only among guests but also among our partners.”

Shaza’s focus on responsible growth, backed by strong distribution networks, digital transformation, and loyalty programmes tailored for regional travellers, is allowing it to scale sustainably while maintaining its distinct identity.

As global markets look to diversify offerings, the success of regional players like Shaza signals a shift in investor and guest confidence - from legacy luxury to meaningful, modern brands.

Shaza’s growth journey continues on the Silk Route, fuelled by purpose and guided by heritage.

About Shaza Hotels

Shaza Hotels is a luxury hotel management company renowned for delivering authentic Arabian hospitality. Drawing inspiration from the rich traditions and cultures along the historic Silk Route offering an unparalleled experience defined by exquisite Middle Eastern décor, tranquil ambiances and impeccable service, crafted for the most discerning travelers.

With an impressive portfolio of iconic properties, including Shaza Doha in Qatar, The flagship Mysk Al Mouj in Muscat, Mysk Al Balad in Madinah and Mysk Al Fateh, Bahrain. Shaza continues its rapid expansion. Its upcoming openings this year in KSA, UAE and Orlando will further reinforce the brand’s position as a leader in luxury hospitality.



As a proud member of the Global Hotel Alliance (GHA), Shaza Hotels provides guests with access to an extensive portfolio of upscale and signature hotels worldwide.

About Global Hotel Alliance (GHA) & Discovery Loyalty Program

