Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – Under the patronage of the Ministry of Tourism Saudi Arabia (MoT) and TOURISE 2025, Shaza Hotels has signed Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) for four new projects – Shaza Riyadh Stables Resort, Mysk Residences in Riyadh and Mysk Al Haramain Hotels - 3 & 4 in Makkah – during the inaugural TOURISE 2025 summit, held from 11 to 13 November 2025 in Riyadh. The signings represent a significant step in Shaza Hotels’ expansion across the Kingdom and underscore the brand’s alignment with Saudi Arabia’s long-term vision 2030 to advance tourism and destination development. Shaza also announced an ambitious pipeline of USD 950 million worth projects across the globe in key destinations like Maldives, Turkey, Kuwait, Indonesia, Iraq, USA, Kenya and Libya at TOURISE 2025.

Shaza proudly partners with region’s reputed investment houses like Al Rajhi Investments Saudi Arabia, Adante Realty LLC Oman and FSM Hospitality Company Saudi Arabia in bringing these projects live and functional.

Commenting on the development, Mr. Simon Coombs, President and CEO of Shaza Hotels, said: “We are pleased to be part of TOURISE 2025 under the patronage of the Ministry of Tourism for the signing of four new MoUs that reflect the strength and diversity of Saudi Arabia’s hospitality landscape. Each project – Mysk Residences Riyadh, Shaza Riyadh Stables Resort, and Mysk Al Haramain Hotels - 3 & 4 in Makkah – has been conceived to address distinct guest segments, from business and leisure travellers to long-stay residents and pilgrims. These partnerships underline Shaza Hotels’ expanding presence in the Kingdom and our commitment to working with visionary owners to deliver authentic experiences and world-class hospitality.”

“Each of these four developments has been strategically conceived to harness key growth corridors and destination opportunities shaping the Kingdom’s hospitality landscape. Collectively, these projects reinforce Shaza Hotels’ diversified portfolio strategy – seamlessly bridging business, leisure, long-stay, and spiritual travel segments – while deepening the brand’s long-term presence and investment in Saudi Arabia’s dynamic tourism ecosystem.”, added Shaji Abu Salih, Vice President of Business Development & Growth, Shaza Hotels and Mysk by Shaza, said, at Tourise 2025.

The MoU for Mysk Residences Riyadh was signed between Mr. Simon Coombs, President and CEO of Shaza Hotels, and Dr Adil Alexander, CEO, Adante Realty LLC Oman.

Mysk Residences Riyadh is a boutique aparthotel of 58 keys, located on King Salman Road in Riyadh. Strategically situated just 10 minutes from Riyadh International Airport and 15 minutes from the vibrant Qiddiya and Murabba developments, Mysk Residences Riyadh will offer one-, two-, three-bedroom apartments and penthouses for both leisure and business travellers, whether for short or extended stays. Facilities include a gym, swimming pool, 24-hour café and in-room dining.

The MoU for Shaza Riyadh Stables Resort was signed between Mr. Simon Coombs, President and CEO of Shaza Hotels, and His Highness Prince Fahad Saad Al Saud, Chairman of FSM Hospitality Company.

Riyadh Stables Resort is a premium leisure and lifestyle destination located in Al Jubailah, Riyadh, spread across 63,500 square meters. Designed around the theme of equestrian living, the resort combines sport, wellness, and recreation in a natural setting. It will feature a full-fledged Equestrian Club with 100 horse boxes and three professional arenas, alongside three scenic tracks for walking, cycling, and horse riding.

Complementing these are (31) bungalow units, a signature spa, dedicated male and female gyms, paddle courts, soccer fields, and a vibrant water park. The resort’s hospitality offerings include indoor and outdoor restaurants and coffee lounges, creating an ideal retreat for families, wellness seekers, and sport enthusiasts seeking an authentic equestrian-inspired experience in Riyadh.

The MoU for two Mysk Al Haramain Hotels - 3 & 4 in Makkah was signed between Mr. Simon Coombs, President and CEO of Shaza Hotels, and Mr. Fuad Al Rashed, CEO of Al Rajhi Investments.

Mysk Al Haramain Hotels - 3 & 4 in Makkah are 264 & 182 keys upscale hotels respectively, situated just 10 minutes from the Holy Masjid al‑Haram, designed to serve pilgrims seeking a tranquil and high-quality environment during Umrah. Both the hotels will feature a café, all-day dining restaurant, dedicated prayer rooms and shuttle services to the Holy Mosque.

About Shaza Hotels

Shaza Hotels is a luxury hotel management company renowned for delivering authentic Arabian hospitality. Drawing inspiration from the rich traditions and cultures along the historic Silk Route offering an unparalleled experience defined by exquisite Middle Eastern décor, tranquil ambiances and impeccable service, crafted for the most discerning travelers.

With an impressive portfolio of iconic properties, including Shaza Doha in Qatar, The flagship Mysk Al Mouj in Muscat, Mysk Al Balad in Madinah and Mysk Al Fateh, Bahrain. Shaza continues its rapid expansion. Its upcoming openings this year in KSA, UAE and Orlando will further reinforce the brand’s position as a leader in luxury hospitality.



As a proud member of the Global Hotel Alliance (GHA), Shaza Hotels provides guests with access to an extensive portfolio of upscale and signature hotels worldwide. For more information, please visit www.shazahotels.com