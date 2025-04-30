Dubai, UAE – Shaza Hotels, a leading hotel management company inspired by the rich cultures of the Silk Route and Arabian hospitality, has announced its entry into the Kingdom of Bahrain with the signing of a management agreement for Mysk Al Fateh Bahrain with Nuzul Masaken Real Estate Development Co. B.S.C. (c), a prominent Bahraini investment company. The agreement was formalised between Simon Coombs, President & CEO of Shaza Hotels, and Ghazi Abdulla Nass, Chairman, Nuzul Masaken Real Estate Development Co. B.S.C. (c) in Bahrain.

The partnership was unveiled during an exclusive ceremony held at the Shaza Hotels stand at the Arabian Travel Market by Simon Coombs and Faisal Ali Al Farsi, Board Member of Nuzul Holdings B.S.C. (c). The event was attended by senior leaders from both organisations, including Shaji Abu Salih, Vice President – Business Development and Growth, and Franck Descat, Vice President – Asset Management at Shaza Hotels; as well as Islam Abdelhakim Abo Alam, Board Member of Nuzul Masaken Real Estate Development Co., and Ms Mona Ahmed Al Musallam, Board Member at Nuzul Masaken Real Estate Development Co.

This strategic milestone marks the debut of Shaza Hotels in Bahrain and reinforces its commitment to expanding its presence across the GCC through distinctive lifestyle hospitality offerings.

Speaking on the occasion, Simon Coombs, President & CEO of Shaza Hotels, stated: “We are delighted to mark our entry into the Kingdom of Bahrain with such a special property. Mysk Al Fateh Bahrain is a perfect fit for our growing Mysk portfolio – combining contemporary luxury with a sense of place and purpose. Our partnership with Nuzul Holdings reflects a shared vision to bring meaningful hospitality experiences to the region, and we look forward to delivering exceptional value to our guests and stakeholders alike.”

Ghazi Abdulla Nass, Chairman, Nuzul Masaken Real Estate Development Co., commented: “This partnership with Shaza Hotels – a brand known for its cultural depth and operational excellence – reflects our long-term commitment to developing high-quality hospitality assets that meet Bahrain’s evolving tourism demand. Mysk Al Fateh Bahrain is designed to cater to the increasing number of long-stay guests, executives, and families seeking a modern, serviced living environment in one of the most connected and cosmopolitan areas of Manama.”

Ideally situated in the heart of Juffair, one of Bahrain’s most vibrant residential districts, Mysk Al Fateh Bahrain is a bespoke property catering to the needs of today’s discerning traveller. The 15-storey twin tower development features 118 contemporary suites, including elegant one, two and three-bedroom residences and four exclusive penthouses – each thoughtfully designed for business and leisure guests. With state-of-the-art fitness facilities, indoor and outdoor pools, modern meeting spaces, and curated family-friendly amenities, the property redefines upscale urban living in the Kingdom.

Mysk Al Fateh Bahrain will officially open its doors to guests on 1st May 2025, offering a unique and enriching stay experience that blends modern comfort with warm Arabian hospitality.

The launch comes at a pivotal time for the Kingdom’s tourism industry. Bahrain witnessed nearly a 20% increase in visitor numbers ​in 2024, driven by renewed regional connectivity, infrastructure development, and government-backed tourism initiatives. The government’s Tourism Strategy 2022–2026 aims to surpass 14 million annual visitors by 2026 and raise the tourism sector’s contribution to GDP from 7% in 2022 to over 11% by 2026.

Major developments are further fuelling growth, including the $1.1 billion Bahrain International Airport expansion, which has doubled capacity to 14 million passengers annually, and the Exhibition World Bahrain, now the largest MICE venue in the Middle East.

Shaza Hotels invites industry professionals to visit its stand HC 3445, Hall 2, at Arabian Travel Market 2025 to explore how the brand is redefining hospitality excellence for the modern traveller.​​​

About Shaza Hotels

Shaza Hotels is a luxury hotel management company renowned for delivering authentic Arabian hospitality. Drawing inspiration from the rich traditions and cultures along the historic Silk Route offering an unparalleled experience defined by exquisite Middle Eastern décor, tranquil ambiances and impeccable service, crafted for the most discerning travelers.



The brand’s upcoming openings this year in Bahrain, KSA, UAE and Orlando will further reinforce its position as a leader in luxury hospitality.



As a proud member of the Global Hotel Alliance (GHA), Shaza Hotels provides guests with access to an extensive portfolio of upscale and signature hotels worldwide. For more information, please visit www.shazahotels.com

About Global Hotel Alliance (GHA) & Discovery Loyalty Program

Global Hotel Alliance (GHA) brings together a unique collection of independent hospitality brands with GHA DISCOVERY, a multi-brand loyalty programme leveraging a shared technology platform. GHA represents a collection of 35 brands with over 500 hotels in 85 countries serving 25 million members, including Kempinski, Anantara, Tivoli, Omni, Pan Pacific, Marco Polo, JA Hotels and other reputable brands across the globe.

Members enjoy VIP recognition, thoughtful benefits and generous rewards at home or away. Recently the programme has evolved to include an additional tier and flexible paths to upgrade through nights/stays, eligible purchases or the number of brands stayed, making it easier and faster for members to reach elite status. DISCOVERY members earn and spend DISCOVERY Dollars (D$), an exclusive rewards currency. They also enjoy members-only Experiences curated by each hotel and have access to properties close to home, without a stay, through member-only Local Offers.

About Nuzul Holdings BSC (c) & Nuzul Masaken Real Estate Development Co. B.S.C. (c)

Nuzul Holdings is a Bahraini closed joint stock company incorporated in the Kingdom of Bahrain with an authorized share capital of US$ 500 million and a paid-up capital of US$ 100 million. The Company has a solid shareholding structure that comprises a unique blend of GCC institutions, engaged in a diverse range of activities with investments in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia. The shareholders include prominent GCC developers, investment banks and governmental authorities. The company operates through various subsidiaries and joint ventures, one of which is Nuzul Masaken Real Estate Development Co B.S.C. (c), which owns Mysk Al Fateh Bahrain.

The Company aspires to be a leader in the region’s hospitality industry, setting new standards of excellence which promote the Gulf as a leading business and leisure destination. We are committed to fulfilling the increased demand for hotels and luxury serviced residences across the region, which appeals to business travellers, families and tourists alike.

https://www.nuzulholdings.com

