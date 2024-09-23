Sharjah: As part of its ongoing efforts to improve the quality of services provided to its passengers and to promote environmental sustainability, Sharjah Taxi has introduced a new family electric vehicle to its fleet at Sharjah Airport. This initiative forms part of its broader strategy to enhance the passenger experience, promote sustainable public transport, and offer environmentally friendly transport solutions.

Khalid Al Kindi, General Manager - Sharjah Taxi, stated: "This initiative is part of Sharjah Taxi’s ongoing efforts to modernize its fleet with new and contemporary vehicles that meet the needs and demands of its passengers. The addition of a family vehicle will enhance public transport services and contribute to offering innovative and eco-friendly transportation solutions, reflecting our commitment to implementing environmental sustainability concepts, reducing pollution, and realizing Sharjah’s vision of a greener and more sustainable city."

Al Kindi added: "At Sharjah Taxi, we always strive to provide high-quality services and enhance the transportation experience for our customers. We are committed to offering transportation options that meet their needs, providing maximum comfort for families and passengers seeking spacious vehicles that combine comfort with sustainability."

The new family electric vehicle, a Yaxing Wertstar YBL 6590 that accommodates 11 passengers, is distinguished by its modern and comfortable design, making it an ideal choice for families and travelers. Key features of this vehicle include spacious and comfortable seats, additional luggage storage space, an efficient air conditioning system to ensure passenger comfort, and advanced services that meet their needs with the highest level of quality.

Sharjah Taxi offers a range of integrated services to its users, including city taxi services, airport taxi services, lady’s taxi services, family taxi services, luxury vehicle services (limousines), school transport services (Rafiq), services for people with disabilities, and taxis for the Eastern and Central regions.

It is worth noting that Sharjah Taxi is a subsidiary of Sharjah Asset Management, the investment arm of the Government of Sharjah.