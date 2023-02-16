Sharjah, UAE: Sharjah Sustainable City – the first sustainable master-planned community developed by the Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq) in partnership with Diamond Developers – has kicked off a sustainable community engagement program with its first event, the ‘Discover Your Urban Farm’ initiative.

‘Discover Your Urban Farm’ is designed to introduce Sharjah Sustainable City’s residents to urban farming with access to Agri Pods on which they can grow their own plants or vegetables. ‘Discover Your Urban Farm’ will invite the first of the community’s residents to a planting activity in the community garden pockets, with workshops on learning how to compost using organic waste and growing different plants and vegetables suited to Sharjah’s climate.

An enjoyable family-friendly initiative is aimed to further reduce city’s carbon footprint while creating awareness of the food-energy-water nexus, waste management and promoting health and wellbeing.

Commenting on the initiative, Mr. Yousif Ahmed Al-Mutawa, Chief Executive Officer of Sharjah Sustainable City, said: "With over 110 villa handovers completed smoothly, it is thrilling to see our community come alive, with residents experiencing the many benefits of life in Sharjah’s first sustainable residential development. However, creating a truly green community goes beyond simply using sustainable materials and construction techniques, renewable energy and smart home technology. It extends all the way to encouraging an entirely sustainable way of life. Through our community initiatives, we aim to educate our residents on everything related to eco-friendly living, including urban farming, landscaping, local wildlife, biodiversity, waste reduction and recycling and more. Together, we will work towards a Net-Zero community that offers an aspirational lifestyle that is in harmony with the well-being of future generations.”

Green All Year Round

‘Discover Your Urban Farm’ is the first initiative in an ongoing educational campaign that will take place on an ongoing basis, hosting enjoyable activities and offering holistic guidance on the most sustainable urban farming and landscaping practices, including which plant species thrive in the UAE climate, support local habitats, and consume the least resources in terms of water and soil. The program will also include activities focused on wellness to encourage healthy lifestyle, green mobility, and special Ramadan sustainability programs.

Overall, the initiative aims to bring together residents and promote wellness and sustainability practices. It will also serve as a great platform, especially for children, to learn about the efforts and resources required to grow food and create a sense of appreciation, thus reducing food waste.

Sharjah Sustainable City

Extended over an area of 7.2 million square feet in Sharjah's Al Rahmaniya Area, Sharjah Sustainable City is a leading eco-friendly residential community, promoting a lifestyle that is compatible with the future. With a total of 1,250 sustainable villas, the city is divided into blocks of three-, four- and five-bedroom properties ranging between 2,035 square feet and 3,818 square feet in a built-up area.

The development is in line with national efforts related to the food-energy-water nexus as it provides practical solutions related to food security, water and energy management, as well as natural resources conservation.

The city is equipped with renewable energy produced from rooftop solar panels and built with sustainable materials and passive designs that reduce utility bills and operational costs. As a result, residents can save up to 50% on water and electricity bills. On top of that, the city offers zero service fees for the first five years, as well as complimentary energy-efficient kitchen appliances and smart home features.

In 2022, the city's first two phases, including 604 spacious and modern villas, were entirely sold out, and it also launched the third phase comprising 324 villas. What's more, the phase 1 handover has been completed, with handovers of phase 2 and phase 3 expected to take place in 2023 and 2024, respectively.

-Ends-

About Sharjah Sustainable City

Sharjah Sustainable City (SSC) is leading the global movement toward sustainable living, promoting a lifestyle that is compatible with the future. The development provides practical solutions related to food security, water and energy management, as well as natural resources conservation. The city is a joint venture between Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq) and Diamond Developers to meet the highest sustainability standards.

For more information, kindly visit the website www.sharjahsustainablecity.ae

Media Contact

Gambit Communications

Showkat Rather

Account Manager – Sustainability and ESG

showkat@gambit.ae