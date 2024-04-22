Sharjah UAE: The Board of Directors meeting of the Sharjah Research, Technology and Innovation Park (SRTIP), chaired by Sheikha Bodour Al Qasimi, has charted ambitious growth plans for the region’s dynamic innovation hub.

The board, appointed by His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed AlQasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah in Emiri Decree No. (48) of 2023, is made up of renowned corporate leaders, academics, innovators, entrepreneurs, from across the region’s industry and business landscape.

After welcoming the board members, Sheikha Bodour Al Qasimi brought the meeting to order, with SRTIP CEO Hussain Al Mahmoudi presenting a brief summary of the history, growth and current positioning of the vibrant technology park.

The board then took up detailed discussions on creation and implementation of key strategies to unlock the potential of SRTIP as it steps up efforts to further support Sharjah’s ambitious agenda of becoming an international leader in sustainable technology, innovation, and R&D.

Commenting on the second meeting of the Board of Directors, Sheikha Bodour Al Qasimi said: “Our work to position SRTIP at the centre of Sharjah’s efforts to become a global R&D hub for advanced industries is taking place against a backdrop of significant transformational change in Sharjah. Our diverse board – with their unique skillsets and experience in industry, government, and academia, is strongly positioned to help drive SRTIP forward. As we pursue our ambitious vision for the future as a regional and international leader in technology and innovation, I am thrilled continue working alongside each of them as we consider the next stage of SRTIP’s aspirations and development.”

Following the meeting, SRTIP CEO Hussain Al Mahmoudi said: “The board meeting provided the springboard for putting into action our refreshed plan focused on empowering innovative startups that are driven by sustainability, and green technologies. We are at the forefront of Sharjah’s vision to be a hub of research-driven innovation. The board’s recommendations will enable us to consolidate our position as one of the most dynamic innovation ecosystems of the region.”

The board members attending the meeting were Sheikha Bodour Al Qasimi, Chair of the Board of Directors of SRTIP; HRH Prince Khaled bin Waleed bin Talal, Founder and CEO, KBW Ventures; Sheikh Dr. Majid Al Qassimi, Partner and Founder, Soma Mater; Abdulaziz B. Al Loughani, Chairman and CEO of Floward, Kuwait; Dr. Abdelaziz Almheiri, Chairman of the Sharjah Health Authority; Adel Ali, Group CEO of Air Arabia; Ahmed Al Qaseer, CEO of Shurooq; Dr. Aisha Bin Bishr, Global Digital Transformation Expert / Strategic Leader in Smart City Initiatives; Professor Hamid Al Naimiy, Chancellor of University of Sharjah; Husain Al Mahmoudi, CEO of SRTIP; Khaled Al Huraimel, Group CEO of BEEAH; Mudasser Sheikha, Co-founder and CEO of Careem; Najla Al Midfa, CEO of Sheraa; Samer Sayegh, Group Managing Director of National Paints; and Dr. Tod Laursen, AUS Chancellor.

The board reviewed the focus pillars of SRTIP – Sustainability and Environmental Technology; Digitalization (AI, Big Data, Analytics, IoT); Healthcare (medical devices and hospital automation) and Advanced Manufacturing (targeting aerospace, automotive and design and engineering).

The board also reviewed the performance of SRTIP over the past year and expressed satisfaction at its success in consolidating its standing as one of the most vibrant innovation hubs in the region, with over 6,000 companies and startups engaged in innovative enterprises and disruptive technologies.

SRTIP is one of the fastest growing technology parks in the Middle East, reinforcing its role as a key player in shaping the future of research and technology. SRTIP is driving an innovation ecosystem that promotes R&D and supports enterprise activity through the triple helix collaboration of industry, government and academia. SRTIP provides an environment conducive to creativity and innovation by creating a sustainable park with world-class infrastructure and services, to enhance the Emirate’s status as a global destination for nurturing research and technology.