Sharjah, In a move to attract global publishing and creative entrepreneurs, Sharjah Publishing City Free Zone (SPC Free Zone) has unveiled a limited-time summer promotion till the end July offering accelerated business setup with significant cost benefits. Announced this month, the initiative combines speed, simplicity, and strategic value for companies targeting the UAE and regional markets as it builds upon Sharjah’s global reputation in being a strategic hub for knowledge-based industries.

Unlimited opportunity and full turn-key services

The core offer packages a business license and one investor visa for a total discounted cost of AED 12,500, and a key advantage is the dramatically accelerated processing time; upon approval, the business license is issued instantly, while the residency visa is processed within an impressive five working days. Businesses benefit from access to over 2,000 permissible activities covering the entire publishing value chain, including book and digital publishing, printing, packaging, translation, content creation, distribution, graphic design, and media services.

The offer also includes the flexibility of the Flexi-Desk package, allowing companies to sponsor an unlimited number of additional visas for employees as they grow. Founders retain 100% foreign ownership and enjoy full repatriation of capital and profits. Through a collaborative network, SPC Free Zone also facilitates seamless financial integration by providing clients direct access to a network of over 10 leading UAE and international banking partners. This established network simplifies the often complex process of opening corporate bank accounts, offering businesses a range of tailored financial solutions and removing a major operational hurdle for new market entrants.

Additional support features encompass complimentary company name availability checks and a commitment to rapid callback support; typically within 60 seconds when requested; facilitating a smooth setup journey.

A tailored ecosystem

Beyond the immediate promotion, SPC Free Zone provides a uniquely tailored ecosystem. Established in 2017 by decree of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, it holds the distinction of being the world’s first free zone dedicated exclusively to the publishing, printing, and allied creative industries.

Notably, SPC Free Zone pioneered the world’s first AI-generated business license, reflecting its commitment to digital innovation, and all licenses issued carry MOFA (UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs) certification, ensuring global document recognition and legal compliance for international operations.

This initiative is a cornerstone of Sharjah’s strategy to cement its position as a global cultural and knowledge hub, further bolstered by its UNESCO World Book Capital designation in 2019. The zone offers businesses a supportive, collaborative environment operating within a tax-exempt and customs-duty-free framework, specifically designed for publishers, printers, authors, translators, designers, and technology providers.

Commenting on the promotion, Saif Al Suwaidi, Director of Sharjah Publishing City said, “Sharjah’s vision has always been to empower the written word and those who bring it to the world. This summer initiative reflects our commitment to removing barriers for global publishing and creative talent. By offering speed, simplicity, and significant value, we aim to attract innovative businesses seeking a strategic base to serve regional and international markets.”

The summer promotion is available for a limited period. Entrepreneurs and businesses interested in leveraging this accelerated setup opportunity are encouraged to initiate the process by submitting their details through the online form available on the SPC Free Zone website at https://spcfz.ae/summer-promotion/.