With wide participation of small and medium enterprise owners, artists, and local talent

Sharjah: Sharjah Media City (Shams) has announced it will host the first edition of the Shams Creative Fest, which will take place at Shams Business Centre from 19 to 21 May. The Fest will include participation by a wide range of small and medium enterprises and entrepreneurs, in addition to talented and creative people from various fields, enabling them to showcase their projects, talents and activities.

Shihab Alhammadi, Managing Director of Sharjah Media City (Shams), said, "Shams Creative Fest arose from our vision to support entrepreneurs and start-ups, provide them with a platform to showcase their various projects and creations, and create an environment that inspires local artists."

Alhammadi added, "The Fest will be a valuable opportunity for participants and artists to embrace their innovative ideas and projects, stimulate their spirit of leadership in making change, explore sources of inspiration and unleash their potential to achieve the highest level of performance, thus contributing to achieving a positive impact on society. The festival will serve as a unique opportunity for visitors to engage with an array of creative and exceptionally skilled individuals across the diverse range of activities presented.”

The Fest runs for three consecutive days from 6 pm to 11 pm and offers a diverse mix of live music events, art exhibitions, and cultural and entertainment workshops. The event will also show a range of films suitable for all age groups. In addition to enjoying a wide range of foods offered by the food stalls located at the Fest, visitors will experience a variety of interactive competitions and can enter a draw to win valuable prizes.

Tickets for the Fest are available in three tiers: a single-day pass for AED 15, a weekend pass for AED 35, and a workshop pass for AED 85, which includes full weekend access and participation in workshops such as Tye Dye, Tote bag printing and creativity in the world of artificial intelligence. Tickets are available for purchase through the Fest's website https://bit.ly/3nT2Xrc